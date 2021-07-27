PM Modi Hails 'valour And Professionalism' Of CRPF On Force’s 83rd Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its 83rd Raising Day. PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the force's personnel and their families for the service and support to the nation. The PM hailed the force by saying that they are known for their ‘valour and professionalism’.

PM Narendra Modi in a tweet lauded the CRPF personnel for their valour and said that their contributions to further national unity are appreciable. "Greetings to all courageous @crpfindia personnel and their families on the force's Raising Day. The CRPF is known for its valour and professionalism. It has a key role in India's security apparatus. Their contributions to further national unity are appreciable," PM Modi greeted the force on its Raising Day.

Meanwhile, the CRPF also hailed its personnel and extended them best wishes on the occasion. "Best wishes to all the CRPF Bravehearts and their families on the 83rd CRPF Raising Day. With its glorious history as a guiding light, the force is resolutely committed to serving the nation with all its might," the CRPF said in a tweet.

The force also remembered its martyrs on a special day. The CRPF in a tweet informed that Sh. Kuldiep Singh, DG of CRPF laid a wreath at the Martyrs Memorial, GC Gurugram to pay tribute to the Bravehearts who laid down their lives at the call of duty. The CRPF also informed that 2,235 Bravehearts have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation’s security.

On #CRPFRaisingDay , Sh. Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF laid wreath at the Martyrs Memorial, GC Gurugram and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of the Force who laid down their lives at the altar of duty. So far 2235 Bravehearts of CRPF have made supreme sacrifice while serving the nation. pic.twitter.com/Im7PhpRtZW — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) July 27, 2021

CRPF celebrates 83rd Raising Day

Wishing the force on its Raising Day, Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu said that the nation is grateful to the force’s service. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said that nation is proud of the valour and sacrifice of the CRPF. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani also paid tributes to the Bravehearts of the force on the Raising Day.

The CRPF came into existence as Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. The force has now completed 80 years of glorious history and continues to serve the nation. CRPF has the mandate to secure the internal security scenario of the country.

IMAGE: PTI