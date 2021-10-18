PM Modi Has Massive Takeaway From Uttarakhand Achieving 100% First-dose Vaccinations

Hailing Uttarakhand for administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all its eligible population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the remarkable feat is significant in the battle against COVID-19. PM Modi lauded the Uttarakhand government for carrying out an effective COVID-19 vaccination drive, innoculating100% eligible population with the first dose.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated the people of ‘Devbhoomi’ on the feat and said that the achievement of Uttarakhand is significant in the fight against COVID-19.

PM Modi lauds Uttarakhand’s feat of vaccinating 100% of population with the first dose

"Many congratulations to the people of Devbhoomi. This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against Covid. I am confident that our vaccination campaign is going to be the most effective in fighting the global pandemic and people's participation is crucial in this," PM Modi tweeted.

Reacting to the same, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Monday tweeted, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries in the state. Congratulations to all the people of the state. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine."

After Goa and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand is the third state that has successfully inoculated 100% population with the first dose in the country. Uttarakhand had vaccinated 74,34,732 beneficiaries with the first dose, while 34,83,685 were fully vaccinated in the state as of Monday.

COVID-19 situation in India

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India reported 13,596 new COVID-19 cases and 166 new deaths in the last 24 hours. With the addition of the new cases, India's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 4,52,290. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 19,582 persons recovered from the infection, bringing India's overall recovery to 3,34,39,331. Following Monday's addition, India now has 1,89,694 active COVID-19 cases, the fewest in the last 219 days. Active cases represent fewer than 1% of all cases, the lowest level since March 2020

In terms of COVID-19 vaccination, India has successfully administered 97,79,47,783 crores of COVID-19 vaccines as part of the world's large inoculation campaign. In the last 24 hours, 12,05,162 vaccines were administered.

Image: PTI