PM Modi Highlights Legacy Of CAG; Unveils Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue On Audit Diwas

To commemorate the first Audit Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 16. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that while institutions go away after a few decades, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is a legacy that every generation should treasure.

PM Modi in a tweet had said, "Audit Diwas seeks to highlight the rich contributions of CAG to boost transparency and good governance."

PM Modi noted during the inauguration that there are very few institutions that grow stronger, more mature, and significant over time. The PM stated that the CAG has the advantage of an outsider's perspective when evaluating the government's activities. "We make systematic improvements with the help of whatever you tell us, we see it as cooperation," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister claimed that due to a lack of transparency in the country's banking industry, numerous practices took place, resulting in banks' NPAs (non-performing assets) growing at an ever-increasing rate. "You are fully aware of the work done previously to sweep the NPAs under the rug," PM added. "However, we truthfully revealed the realities of prior regimes, the genuine situation, to the nation. Only by identifying the issues will we be able to find a solution," the PM stated. He described the sale of unused and underutilised assets as a brave action that helped the economy recover." The decision is being debated and applauded all around the world," he added.

He noted during the inaugural Audit Diwas that the CAG had evolved quickly by embracing new methods and that it now used advanced analytics tools, geospatial data, and satellite imagery. With the passage of time, the institution had risen in importance and established a legacy. "In the 21st century, data is information, and our history will be viewed and understood through data in the future. Data will define history in the future," he claimed. Studies by the CAG on current government projects may provide a source of information and inspiration for future generations.

According to a PTI report, Audit Diwas is being observed to commemorate the CAG's historic beginnings and the contribution it has made to governance, transparency, and accountability over the years. The university was established in 1858.

