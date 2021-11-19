PM Modi, HM Amit Shah And Other Leaders Extend Greetings On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, recalling Guru Nanak's pious thoughts and noble ideas. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating."

Apart from the Prime Minister, several other ministers and leaders also extended their greetings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Gurpurab. Calling Guru Nanak a symbol of justice, righteousness, and compassion, Union Home minister Amit Shah said that Guru Nanak Dev will always inspire people.

Union Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also took to social media to extend their wishes on the occasion.

न्याय, धर्म, करुणा के अप्रतिम प्रतीक सिख धर्म के प्रथम गुरु व संस्थापक श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के प्रकाश पर्व की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



सामाजिक समरसता, सांस्कृतिक एकता और परोपकार की उनकी अलौकिक शिक्षाएं सदैव हमें राष्ट्रहित व जनकल्याण हेतु प्रेरित करती रहेंगी। pic.twitter.com/RoM1i6UpB3 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021

Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru is considered one of the most important festivals for the Sikh community. The 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak was celebrated today, November 19.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurpurab' marks the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev who is known for laying the foundation of Sikhism. One of the holiest festivals of the Sikh community, Gurupurab falls on the full moon of Kartik Purnima which is 18 days after Diwali.

Born in 1469 in a village called Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev was the first of the ten gurus of Sikhs and is known for his political, social, and spiritual beliefs across the world. His birthplace Nankana Sahib, now located in Pakistan, is one of the holiest sites for Sikhs. His teachings are preached worldwide and are also collected in the sacred scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib, written in Gurmukhi.

Meanwhile, celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti are carried out with much enthusiasm across the world by the Sikh community. As a part of it, 'Akhand Path' for 48 hours is held followed by a procession called 'Nagarkirtan', a day before Guru Nanak Jayanti takes place. During this while, the holy Guru Granth Sahib is placed in a palanquin and taken out in a procession.

