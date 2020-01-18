Khelo India Youth Games: Arunachal Pradesh Claims Maiden Gold Through Weightlifting

Arunachal Pradesh clinched its first gold medal through Golom Tinku who won in the Under-17 boy's weightlifting in 55kg category in the Khelo India Youth Games on January 17. The 13-year-old quietly went about his task, lifting 116kg. He recently had also broken the 55kg Junior National record for the clean and jerk in Bihar. On Friday, he also went for the national record again and asked for 123kgs on the bar, however, it was unsuccessful, but the applause nonetheless was well deserved.

Shortly after winning the medal, Golom said that he had never seen or played any sport growing up. He is the third child of the farming family and SAI Centre in Naharlagun changed his life. Within months of training, he was established as a prodigy and was soon breaking records and dominating the competition at the state level.

As mentioned on the Khelo India webseite, he said, “We didn’t have a TV to watch sport. I had never heard of any of these sports,” he said. “What we used to play in the village was what you call pithu, in the north”. Further adding, “My sister used to do karate there, and my elder brother played badminton so started accompanying them just to watch. One day one of the coaches asked me if I wanted to try weightlifting”.

'More opportunities bound to come'

Golom faced stiff competition from his fellow Arunachali Sankar Lapung and Assam's Prabal Gogoi. Both of his competitors registered a kilo more than him in the clean and jerk at first attempt. However, the duo was three kgs behind him after the snatch. The two failed at 117kg, leaving them with all to do and him to try and do the impossible.

Golom's coach, Yukar Sibi said, “We came with the objective of not just winning gold but also setting the record. The record slipped from our grasp,. He got a bit nervous out there, but it’s okay. More opportunities are bound to come. He is so young yet.”.

Back in 2016, Golom was recruited by the Army Sports company and is currently based out of Secunderabad in Hyderabad. Last year, he also won a bronze, which was his debut Khelo India Youth Games in Pune. At the start of his career, he lifted 90kg and, after one failed attempt, successfully registered his highest of 93kgs.

Golom also lost his father four years ago and because of financial strain, it was his elder brother who ensured the youngster's weightlifting career would not suffer. Golom also informed that his brother also used to play badminton, but after his father's death, he had to quit the sport and instead take up a job in Hyderabad, where he is a badminton coach.

