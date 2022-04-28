Last Updated:

PM Modi In Assam LIVE: To Address "Peace, Unity And Development" Rally At Diphu In Karbi

PM Narendra Modi will visit Assam today April 28, where he is slated to lay the foundation stone for several projects. PM Modi will further address the "Peace, Unity and Development" rally at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district at around 11:30 am and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancel Hospital & additional six cancer hospitals to the nation. His visit will begin from Assam's Diphu in the Karbi Anglong district

PM Modi

pointer
10:17 IST, April 28th 2022
Peace, Unity & Development Rally's venue is decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit

 

pointer
10:08 IST, April 28th 2022
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma shares 'unprecedented surge of enthusiasm' ahead of PM Modi's visit

 

pointer
10:04 IST, April 28th 2022
More than 2,950 Amrit Sarovar Projects to be developed at cost of Rs 1,150 crores

During the Programme,  Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1150 crore, the PMO stated. 

 

pointer
09:55 IST, April 28th 2022
Under 'Assam Cancer Care Foundation', Government to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care

The Prime Minister's office stated, "Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state. Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals,  the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals."

pointer
09:14 IST, April 28th 2022
‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’, includes Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi

 

pointer
09:14 IST, April 28th 2022
7 cancer hospitals will be inaugurated across Assam

 

pointer
09:14 IST, April 28th 2022
In Diphu, foundation stone for over 2900 Amrit Sarovars on agenda

 

pointer
09:14 IST, April 28th 2022
PM Modi states his visit aims to 'enhance development trajectory' of Assam

 

pointer
09:14 IST, April 28th 2022
PM to lay the foundation stone of initiatives in education sector worth more than Rs 500 crore in Karbi Anglong

