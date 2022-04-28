PM Modi In Assam LIVE: To Address "Peace, Unity And Development" Rally At Diphu In Karbi

The Prime Minister's office stated, "Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state. Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals."