PM Modi In Assam LIVE: To Address "Peace, Unity And Development" Rally At Diphu In Karbi

Quick links:
Image: AP/Republic World
We are all set to welcome Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji to Karbi Anglong, Assam. Loringthepi, the venue of Peace, Unity & Development Rally, has been decked up.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 27, 2022
Reviewed preparations with Mins Shri @Pijush_hazarika & Shri @JogenMohanAssam, KAAC CEM Shri @TuliramRonghang & others. pic.twitter.com/xWhYc6PGrV
On the eve of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s visit to Assam, we witnessed an unprecedented surge of emotion & enthusiasm across cities where 7 new cancer hospitals are being inaugurated viz Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Darrang, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Tezpur.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/VPcLEAvjNx— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 27, 2022
During the Programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for more than 2950 Amrit Sarovar projects. The state will develop these Amrit Sarovars at a cumulative cost of around Rs 1150 crore, the PMO stated.
The Prime Minister's office stated, "Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state. Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals."
In Diphu, I will address the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ during which foundation stones will be laid for projects relating to healthcare and education. This includes a Veterinary College in Diphu, Degree College in West Karbi Anglong and Agricultural College in Kolonga.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2022
In the Dibrugarh programme, 7 cancer hospitals across Assam will be inaugurated and the foundation stone for 7 more cancer hospitals will be laid. Such upgradation of healthcare facilities across Assam is unprecedented and will help the people tremendously.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2022
At the programme in Diphu, the foundation stone for over 2900 Amrit Sarovars will also be laid to help conserve water.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2022
I will be in Assam tomorrow, 28th April for key programmes in Diphu and Dibrugarh which are aimed at enhancing the development trajectory of this wonderful state. https://t.co/moItgfnUfA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2022
On April 26, Prime Minister's Office stated, "Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state. Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals."