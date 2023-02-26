PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat Highlights Power Of Digital India, 'World Drawn To India's UPI'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 26, addressed the 98th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat.' In the latest episode, PM Modi drew listeners' attention to how UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and e-Sanjeevani App have become a shining example of Digital India.

While commenting on UPI, he said, "You also know the power of India's UPI. Many countries of the world are attracted to it. A few days ago, UPI-Pay Now Link was launched between India and Singapore."

Many countries of the world are drawn towards India's UPI.



He also mentioned that now people of India and Singapore are doing transactions through UPI on their mobile phones as they do within their respective countries. The cross-border payment linkage was launched on February 20, by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, and Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong virtually attended the launch event.

PM Modi hails e-Sanjeevani App

PM Modi during the latest episode of his monthly radio programme also highlighted that eSanjeevani App has proved to be a great boon for the people during the times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Through this app, teleconsultation, that is, while sitting far away, through video conference, you can consult a doctor about your illness. Till now, the number of teleconsultants using this app has crossed the figure of 10 crores."

He added, "This amazing bond between a patient and a doctor is a big achievement. For this achievement, I congratulate all the doctors and patients who have availed of this facility. This is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives."

PM Modi went on to hold a conversation with Dr Madan Mani from Sikkim and Madan Mohan who listed down their experiences as a patient who got the benefit of teleconsultation via the e-Sanjeevani App.

