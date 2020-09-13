PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Petroleum-related Projects In Bihar, Says '7 Out 10 Completed'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated three petroleum projects in Bihar on Sunday. These include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants. Congratulating everyone related to the project, PM Modi affirmed that seven projects out of the 10 planned, have been completed and a total of Rs 21,000 crore are expected to be spent on these projects.

"1.5 years ago, I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for this project. The length of this section is around 200 kilometres. I am told that laying pipeline on this route was challenges," PM Modi said while inaugurating the projects via video conference.

"The package for Bihar had 10 big projects related to petroleum and gas. A total of Rs 21,000 crore had to be spent on these projects. Today, this is 7th project where work has been completed," he added.

PM Modi endorses Nitish Kumar

Endorsing JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar as the NDA's Chief Ministerial face, PM Modi on Sunday, said that he NDA must ensure that the 'sushasan' (good governance) in Bihar must continue, ahead of the Bihar polls. The NDA (BJP-JD(U)-LJP) led by Nitish Kumar will face the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan this October-November for the Bihar assembly polls.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has a very important role to play in taking Bihar forward on the path to progress. We must ensure sushasan [good governance] in Bihar. The good work done in the last 15 years must continue. During the rule of Nitish ji, two large universities, one IIT, one IIM, one NIFT, one National Law Institute in Bihar have opened many big institutions," said PM Modi.

Lauding CM Nitish Kumar's efforts during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he said that the country must not be lax about COVID-19 as there is no cure yet. Reminding people to maintain social distancing, maks, washing hands, he claimed that inspite of the pandemic - India had not stopped and neither had Bihar. Extolling about the three new petroleum projects, he said that the gas-based industry had the potential to create many job opportunities.

