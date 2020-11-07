PM Modi Opines On Post-COVID World; Emphasises On Importance Of Self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the students of Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi on their 51st convocation ceremony and said the Coronavirus pandemic has taught a lesson to the world that globalisation is important, but being self-reliant is also necessary.

Shedding light upon 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, PM Modi said that it will play a pivotal role in providing youth, technocrats, tech enterprise leaders with new opportunities. He added that the Post-COVID world will be very different and technology will play the most important role.

"COVID-19 has taught the world one more thing. Globalisation is important but along with it self-reliance is also important. The Atmanirbhar Bharat mission is important for providing youth, technocrats, tech enterprise leaders with new opportunities. They should be able to freely implement, scale and market their ideas, innovations. A conducive atmosphere has been made for this," the PM said.



"The COVID pandemic has brought a lot of changes to the world. The post-COVID world will be very different and technology will play the most important role," he added.

'India is committed to provide its youngsters Ease of Doing Business'

He further said the country is committed to giving Ease of Doing Business to its youth so that they can facilitate Ease of Living to the people of the country and further explained that sectors like agriculture, space will have newer opportunities for innovation and entry of startups. He also threw light on the government initiatives for the BPO and technology sector where he said that doing business is now simpler.

"The reforms done in several sectors in recent days are also done with the same intent. For the first time, unlimited opportunities are open for innovation and startups in the agriculture sector. For the first time, the roads are open for private investment in space sector. Just two days ago, a big reform was made for ease of doing business in BPO sector," he said.



"Today, India is committed to provide its youngsters Ease of Doing Business so they can bring a change in the lives of crores of Indians through innovation," PM added.

