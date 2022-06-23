PM Modi Inaugurates Commerce Ministry's 'Vanijya Bhavan'; Launches NIRYAT Portal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, inaugurated "Vanijya Bhawan", a new premises of the Ministry of Commerce in Delhi and Industry and also launched a new portal -- NIRYAT (National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade) which will provide a one-stop platform for stakeholders to get all necessary information related to India’s foreign trade.

Addressed the event after inaugurating the Vanijya Bhawan in Delhi, PM Modi said, "The country has been walking on the journey of citizen-centric governance in New India for the last 8 years, today another important step has been taken in that direction. The country today is getting a new offering from both the new and modern Vanijya Bhawan as well as the export portal."

PM Modi also remembered Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the BJP's forerunner Jana Sangh, on his death anniversary. "Today is also the death anniversary of the country's first Industries Minister Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. His policies, his decisions, his resolve, and the fulfilment of his resolutions were very important in giving direction to independent India. Today the country is paying its humble tribute to him," PM Modi said.

'Vanijya Bhavan is a symbol of our achievement in commerce field': PM Modi

PM Modi said that to respect the taxpayer of the country, the government's projects should not hang for years, must be completed on time and the government schemes should reach their goals. Adding further he said that the Vanijya Bhavan is a symbol of the country's achievement in the field of commerce. Notably, the Vanijya Bhavan will serve as an integrated and modern office complex that will be used by the two departments under the Ministry i.e. Department of Commerce and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

"The commercial building is also a symbol of our achievements in the field of commerce during this period. I remember, at the time of the foundation stone, I had emphasised the need for innovation and reform of the Global Innovation Index. Today, we are ranked 46th on the Global Innovation Index and are continuously improving. We discussed the need for improvement in Ease of Doing Business on the day of the (laying of) foundation stone of Vijairiya Bhavan. Today, when this building is being inaugurated, more than 32,000 unnecessary compliances have been removed," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of export and said, "Today, every ministry, every department of the government is giving priority to increasing exports with a 'whole of government' approach. Be it the Ministry of MSME or the Ministry of External Affairs, agriculture or commerce, all are making common efforts for a common goal."