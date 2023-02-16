PM Modi Inaugurates Jal-Jan Campaign, Says 'water Security A Responsibility Of Everyone'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Jal-Jan campaign, organised jointly by the Brahma Kumaris organisation and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. The Prime Minister highlighted that water scarcity is seen as a future crisis and 'water security' is the responsibility of everyone.

He said, "The Jal Jan Abhiyaan is being launched at a time when water scarcity is seen as a future crisis. Due to such a large population, 'water security' is the common responsibility of all of us."

'If there is water, there is future'

He also stressed the fact that if there is water then only there is a future. He mentioned, "To secure the future, we will have to make efforts from today itself. Today the country is looking at water as a hope for tomorrow. I am satisfied to know that the country is now taking forward the initiatives of water conservation in the form of a mass movement."

PM stated that initiatives like the Jal-Jan campaign, taken forward by the Brahma Kumaris organisation, will give new strengths to the water conservation movement in India.

The Prime Minister also elaborated that the Ganga river is getting cleaner and its tributaries are also getting free of pollution. "Campaigns like natural farming have also started on the banks of the Ganges. Like water pollution, the depleting groundwater table is also a big challenge for the country," he added.

During the occassion, he highlighted his relations with the Brahma Kumaris and said their spiritual movement is inspiring. "I have always been lucky to be blessed by Brahma Kumaris. In 2007, I was lucky to visit Mount Abu for paying my obeisance to Dadi Prakashmani and I have been receiving invitations to their programs which is an honour for me," he said.

Know about Jal-Jan Abhiyan

The Jal-Jan Abhiyan, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 16, is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Brahma Kumaris organisation. It has been launched with the aim to promote water conservation to save humans and humanity.

The campaign will increase public participation as water conservation can only be achieved by creating collective consciousness among the people.

