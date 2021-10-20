Quick links:
Image: Twitter/PIB_India/BJP4UIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, near Lord Buddha's Parinirvana, on Wednesday, October 20. The airport is intended to enhance tourism on the Buddhist circuit. On Wednesday, PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, notable monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, Cambodia, and ambassadors from several nations attende the inauguration ceremony and took part in an event commemorating 'Abhidhamma Day' at Mahaparinirvana Temple.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that the opening of an international airport in Kushinagar will create a plethora of job and tourism prospects in East Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath made the remarks while inspecting preparations in Kushinagar, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the airport. "The airport will bring immense employment and tourism opportunities and Kushinagar is eager to welcome Sri Lankan delegates and PM Modi on Wednesday. We will be able to send the message of international friendship and compassion to Lord Buddha, all over the world," he said.
PM Modi began his tour to Uttar Pradesh on October 20 by inaugurating the Kushinagar International Airport, followed by a programme at the Buddhist site of Mahaparinirvana stupa and temple. He will also visit the exhibition of Ajanta fresco paintings, Buddhist Sutra calligraphy, and Buddhist artefacts. Following that, he will lay the foundation for Rajkiya Medical College, followed by the foundation for 12 other development projects worth Rs 180 crore. In the meantime, on the occasion of Abhidhamma Day, the tourist department will host a tourism promoting event in Kushinagar.
