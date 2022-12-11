PM Modi Inaugurates New, Ambitious, Smart & Sustainable Mopa International Airport In Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Mopa International Airport in Goa's Pernem on December 11, Sunday. The new airport is located about 35 kilometres away from Panjim.

The new international airport in Goa defines the ambition of the incumbent dispensation to provide smart and sustainable airport facilities to travellers.

Built on 2,132 acres, the airport has the ability to accommodate 4.4 million passengers per year. A State-of-the-Art around the year functional international airport will serve all the segments of inbound and outbound tourism.

GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), by and large, a wholly owned subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL), is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created to design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) the new Goa airport.

The Foundation Stone of the airport was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 13th November 2016. The airport will be the first one to be built under the ambit of New Civil Aviation Policy 2016.

The runway at the airport is equipped to handle even extra-large wide-bodied jets like an Airbus A380. It also has two Rapid Exit Taxiways and six Cross Taxiways for aircraft circulation and to avoid congestion.

The Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) of the airport is being built on 67,726 sq. meters comprising 18 check-in counters along with 4 units of Self Baggage Drop (SBD), advanced baggage handling system, and other amenities and utilities, which could cater to 33 million passengers at its peak. The PTB is designed in a way that its central processor and pier can be expanded linearly towards east and west in a modular way.

The highlight of the airport is also its sustainable nature of functioning. The new Goa Airport will be a Zero Carbon Footprint Asset. Soil Conservation is an important element of consideration for all works at the Project site. It ensures the preservation of soil/no dumping outside site.

The airport boasts of a 5 MW Solar PV Power Generation Plant within premises, which will later be expanded. The airport also has State-of-the-Art STP facilities with Fluidised Media Reactor, ensuring zero discharge. The new Goa aiport will also have Storm Water Drains and Inline Rainwater Harvesting pits 4.6 which recharges ground water up to 30% using rainwater that harvested during the monsoon season.