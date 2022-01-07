PM Modi Inaugurates New Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute Campus In Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata, West Bengal. While participating in a virtual conference, PM Modi inaugurated the campus of CNIC which has been built in line with his vision to expand and upgrade the health facilities across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said that the institute is not just another step towards providing quality health facilities to the citizens of the country, but will it also bring huge convenience to the people of Kolkata and West Bengal. Also, highlighting the initiatives taken by the Central government for cancer patients, PM Modi said that the cost of drugs for cancer treatment has been reduced significantly.

As a part of it, more than 8,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been set across the country including many in West Bengal, which provides medicines and surgical supplies at affordable rates. The prices of over 500 medicine types have also been controlled which helps in supporting very several poor and needy people of the country.

देश के हर नागरिक तक उत्तम स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं पहुंचाने के राष्ट्रीय संकल्पों को मजबूत करते हुए आज हमने एक और कदम बढ़ाया है।



चितरंजन नेशनल कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट का ये दूसरा कैंपस पश्चिम बंगाल के अनेकों नागरिकों के लिए बड़ी सुविधा लेकर आया है।



He also mentioned the support extended to healthcare infrastructure in West Bengal during the pandemic. "More than 11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided free of cost to West Bengal. With more than 1,500 ventilators, over 9,000 new oxygen cylinders and 49 PSA new oxygen plants have been given to Bengal", PM Modi informed.

The government has also approved Rs 2,500 crores for West Bengal over the next five years which will help in creating innumerable health sub-centres and operationalise thousands of health and wellness centres.

90% of India's population have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: PM Modi

PM Modi, while addressing the inauguration event, also spoke on the COVID-19 situation in the country and said that out of the entire eligible population, 90% have at least received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. he also added that in just five days, more than 1.5 crore children have been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Out of the entire eligible population, over 90% of India's population has at least got one dose. In just 5 days, over 1.5 crore kids aged between 15-18 have been given a dose.



Speaking about the Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that affordable and inclusive healthcare has been extended to people and it has now made it a global benchmark. "As a part of this initiative, more than 2.6 crore patients have received free treatment at hospitals across the country. Some of the life-saving treatments which have been extended to the poor and needy people include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, among others. Along with that, the cost of several expensive treatments including knee implants has also been reduced, the Prime Minister informed.

Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute's 2nd campus

The second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) has been built at a cost of Rs 530 crore out of which Rs 400 crore have been provided by the Central government and the rest has been funded by the state government. It is a 460-bedded comprehensive cancer centre unit with extensive infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment, and care.

It has also been equipped with modern facilities for treatment and it will work as an advanced cancer research facility. During its inauguration, several key leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at the event.

