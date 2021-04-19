PM Modi Instructs Govt To Stand By People Of Varanasi With Full Sensitivity In COVID Fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed the administration to stand by the people of Varanasi with full sensitivity to fight against COVID-19. Two primary things that need to be followed are- social distancing with masks and vaccination of people above 45 years of age, said PM Modi in Hindi. The Prime Minister further re-emphasized tracking, tracing and testing, and directed that just like the first wave, we need to fight the second wave as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a review meeting for his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi as the city is witnessing a higher number of COVID-19 cases. Varanasi recorded 1,664 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In the virtual conference with PM Modi, health officials, and medical administration including COVID in-charge Varanasi Mr AK Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Mr Deepak Agarwal, Commissioner of Police Mr A. Satish Ganesh, District Magistrate Mr Kaushal Raj Sharma, and other officials of the state were present.

During the virtual conference, information about testing, beds, medicines, vaccine, manpower, etc. was taken by the Prime Minister for prevention and proper treatment of corona infected patients. While thanking the medical staff all around India, he added that in these difficult times also they are doing their duty.

The Prime Minister also talked about the development that has happened in the last 5 to 6 years in the medical infrastructure that is today helping to fight against the pandemic.

"As a representative of Varanasi, I am also taking regular feedbacks from common people. The expansion and modernization of medical infrastructure in Varanasi in the last 5-6 years have helped in fighting Corona. With this, the availability of beds, ICUs and oxygen is being increased in Varanasi," added Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister also praised the volunteer organization stating that the way they stood with the Government was remarkable. He further instructed to take responsibility for patients and their families who are in home isolation as well. The healthcare officials responded with steps taken to curb the COVID spread and treatment of it. The administration informed about the home isolation facilities like command and control centre, dedicated online ambulance, and about the vaccination process that is going on in the city. The Prime Minister was informed that so far 198383 persons have been given the first dose and 35014 persons have been given both doses of vaccination for protection from COVID.

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 27,357 fresh COVID-19 cases with the highest number of fatalities that counted to 120 deaths. With this, the total number of deaths in the state accounted for 9,703. There are 8,21,054 total COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. The total number of active cases in the state is more than 1.70 lakh.

Lucknow recorded the highest number of fresh cases with more than 5000 people affected followed by Praygraj, Kanpur, and Varanasi. Varanasi recorded 1,664 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. In one day nearly 56 districts reported more than 100 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Sunday lockdown started in the state from today giving deserted visuals from the state. Sanitization work in the entire state is getting conducted. Awareness campaigns are also taking place in Uttar Pradesh today.