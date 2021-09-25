PM Modi Invokes Tagore's 'Shubho Karmopathe' To Send World Message Of Hope At UNGA

While addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made head turns with his stellar address in Hindi. Keeping the diplomatic agendas in mind, PM Modi didn’t forget to add the Indian essence in his speech. His speech was thorough with global and diplomatic issues, but he didn’t miss speaking about our cultural heritage. PM Modi made remarks on pertinent global issues including climate change, COVID-19, rising extremism, Afghan crisis, India’s achievements, he also included the teachings of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Chanakya & Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore.

This was PM Modi’s fourth address at the global platform as India’s Prime Minister and he chose to end his remarks on a positive note, sending the message of hope, strength and recovery in these trying times. He quoted words from the song of famous Bengali poet and Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore.

“Shubho karmopathe dharo nirbhay gaan.

Sab durbal sanshay hok abosaan.”



He also explained that the phrases of Rabindra Nath’s creation mean, “One should proceed fearlessly towards doing good deeds, all the weaknesses, troubles and doubts should end.” Through the song, PM Modi ended his speech by pushing world leaders to continue working for the global good and asserted that all troubles shall end, if they worked fearlessly to achieve the greater good.

Rabindra Nath Tagore’s song “Shubho Karmopathe…..”

On January 24, 1937, this song was written. The song was written at the request of Shyamaprasad Mukhopadhyay, who was Kolkata University's Vice-Chancellor at that time. He requested Tagore to compose a special song to be sung on February 27, 1937, the University's founding day. 'Shubho karmopathe dharo nirbhay gaan...' was the song penned by him at that time.

PM Modi’s UNGA speech at the gist

Apart from this PM Modi spoke at length on issues of concern like the COVID-19 crisis and mentioned that India has been successful in manufacturing and inoculating vaccines on a large scale despite a lack of resources. He mentioned the development of India’s first DNA vaccine against COVID-19, Zy-CoVD, M-RNA vaccine and nasal vaccine that are under trial in the country.

He spoke on climate change and India’s efforts to use renewable energy. Without calling them out, PM criticised Pakistan for taking political advantage of the crisis in Afghanistan to spread terror and also slammed China for its tactics and dominance in the South China sea. His speech highlighted India’s development in the science and technology sector and invited global leaders to collaborate with India. He further added that India is becoming a global hub and asserted that the global economy should be diversified. He also mentioned that India’s development is global development, “When India grows, the world grows, India reforms, the world transforms.”



Image: ANI/ Pixabay