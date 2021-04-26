PM Modi, Japan's Yoshihide Suga Discuss Bilateral Ties And COVID-19 Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on April 26 to review the development in bilateral cooperation between both nations. According to PM Modi’s statement on Twitter, both leaders, on the telephone discussed the several areas where India-Japan can work in synergy such as technology, skill development and also in the fight against the tolling COVID-19 pandemic. Further, PM Modi and Suga also talked about the situation of novel coronavirus infections in their respective nations while also acknowledging the various regional and global challenges due to the pandemic.

Spoke to PM @sugawitter of Japan on phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives. We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

The telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Suga came just days after the Japanese PM cancelled his planned visit to India and the Philippines due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Japan. Suga’s trip had been scheduled from late April to early May and was aimed to reaffirm Japan’s ties with both nations to further achieve a free and open Indo-pacific while countering China’s military buildup and assertiveness in the region.

While coronavirus infections surged in Japan, India and the Philippines are also rocked with an uptick of fresh cases. Broadcaster FNN and other media reports said that the Japanese PM will be postponing his India visit to elevate the focus on the current COVID-19 situation.

'Short And Tough' Measures In 4 Prefectures Ahead Of Olympics

Meanwhile, in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in Japan, a new state of emergency from April 25 to May 11 was imposed in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures as “short and powerful” measures to contain the resurgence of COVID-19 cases just three months before the nation is scheduled to host the Olympic Games 2020, that has already been postponed once. Starting from Sunday, all four prefectures were under strict lockdown with the toughest measures yet. Eateries were closed and spectators in sporting events are also not be allowed.

As per Blomberg report, the Japanese government’s point man for virus management, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on April 23 that bars and restaurants serving alcohol, establishments with karaoke equipment among other facilities with floor space of at least 1,000 square meters would be shut down as the country announces the third state of emergency.

Image credits: AP/ANI