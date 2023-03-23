PM Modi Lauded For Efforts To Eliminate Tuberculosis; 'Need Clones Of PM In Every...'

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared a video of Dr. Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director of Stop TB Partnership on Thursday, March 23 where she is seen lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Mandaviya quoted the statement of Ditiu and wrote, 'We would like to have clones of PM Modi in every single country of the world.'

The Union Minister further said, "Doctor Lucica Ditiu, Executive Director at Executive Director of Stop TB Partnership lauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's strong actions and leadership to eliminate TB (Tuberculosis)."

Statement by Lucica Ditiu

Praising PM Modi, Ditiu in the video said, "Leaders are elected and said leaders are elected and should care for the health of their people. We would like to have clones of PM Modi in every single country of the world to care and to call for very strong action to save lives of people with TB.

Ditiu said that she would like to see the same kind of leadership that is witnessed in India under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lucica Ditiu added, "I work for Stop TB partnership. We are a large number of partners globally - USAID, WHO, the global fund, and so on. We are there to support and we are on the margins trying to support and help. If the effort is not driven by the political leadership in the country, if there is no agenda that is sustained and maintained. The margins can do a lot, but will never ever achieve a big impact at the country level. We actually would like to see the same type of leadership in other countries."

PM Modi to address on One World TB Summit on March 24

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'One World TB Summit' in Varanasi on March 24 and launch projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore.

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, PM Modi will be addressing the One World TB Summit being organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Stop TB Partnership.

