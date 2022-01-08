PM Modi lauds feat of 2 crore children getting vaccinated

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Lauding the feat of over two crore youngsters in the 15-18 age group getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for continuing the momentum.

He tweeted, "Excellent! Well done my young friends. Let us continue this momentum. Urging everyone to follow all COVID-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven't already." He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet regarding the feat.

"Shielding Young India against COVID-19. Over 2 crore children between the age group of 15-18 vaccinated against #COVID19 since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated," he had said.

Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group began on January 3 in the country. PTI KR SMN SMN

