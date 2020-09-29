PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Rs 521 Crore In Uttarakhand Under Namami Gange

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission. The projects worth Rs 521 crores were inaugurated through video conference.

PM Modi inaugurated several sewage treatment plants and their upgradations today located in Haridwar, Rishikesh, among other regions. A Ganga Museum, to showcase the river rejuvenation activities and its biodiversity, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar was also inaugurated by the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, MoS Ratanlal Kataria also participated in the event.

While speaking about the Namami Gange mission, PM Modi also elaborated on the richness and importance of river Ganga.

"Right from its origin in Uttarakhand to the Ganga Sagar in West Bengal, River Ganga enriches the lives of about half of the country's population, therefore the cleanliness of the river Ganga is necessary," PM Modi said.

"Had the old methods been adopted, the situation would have been equally bad today. But we moved forward with new thinking, new approach. We have not limited the Namami Gange Mission to the cleanliness of Ganga, but have made it the largest and comprehensive river conservation program in the country," he added.

PM Modi spoke about the tasks accomplished by his government, aimed towards cleaning river Ganga, which are as follows:

A network of sewage treatment plants to prevent dirty water from falling into the Ganges Build sewage treatment plants that can meet the needs of the next 10-15 years Hundreds of big cities and five thousand villages situated on the banks of river Ganga are made free from open defecation Full-scale efforts to prevent pollution in the tributaries of Ganga

PM Modi highlights efforts under Jal Jeevan Mission

PM Modi also apprised about the situation which prevailed earlier and how the government has brought revolutionary changes in the governance which has led to the development in the country.

"An important subject such as water was divided into several departments with neither any coordination nor a common aim. As a result, the problem magnified, be it of irrigation or drinking water facilities. Even after so many years after freedom, more than 15 crore homes did not have the connection for drinking water. Today, one lakh families are being connected to drinking water every day through Jal Jeevan Mission," PM Modi said.

आज पैसा पानी में नहीं बहता, पानी पर लगाया जाता है।



हमारे यहां तो हालत ये थी कि पानी जैसा महत्वपूर्ण विषय, अनेकों मंत्रालयों और विभागों में बंटा हुआ था।



इन मंत्रालयों में, विभागों में न कोई तालमेल था और न ही समान लक्ष्य के लिए काम करने का कोई स्पष्ट दिशा-निर्देश: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2020

नतीजा ये हुआ कि देश में सिंचाई हो या फिर पीने के पानी से जुड़ी समस्या, ये निरंतर विकराल होती गईं।



आप सोचिए, आजादी के इतने वर्षों बाद भी 15 करोड़ से ज्यादा घरों में पाइप से पीने का पानी नहीं पहुंचता था: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2020

पानी से जुड़ी चुनौतियों के साथ अब ये मंत्रालय देश के हर घर तक जल पहुंचाने के मिशन में जुटा हुआ है।



आज जलजीवन मिशन के तहत हर दिन करीब 1 लाख परिवारों को शुद्ध पेयजल की सुविधा से जोड़ा जा रहा है।



सिर्फ 1 साल में ही देश के 2 करोड़ परिवारों तक पीने का पानी पहुंचाया जा चुका है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2020

