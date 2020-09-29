PM Modi Calls For Global Cooperation To Tackle Pandemic In India-Denmark Bilateral Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, that the collaboration between countries that share similar views in the development of COVID-19 vaccine will contribute to the fight against the pandemic. While speaking at the India-Denmark virtual bilateral summit on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly 75th-anniversary gathering, PM Modi reiterated the friendship that India shares with Denmark along with India's contribution in the global response to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Collaboration between like-minded countries in vaccine development will also help deal with the pandemic," he said.

From congratulating Danish PM on her recent wedding to recalling the “very productive” meeting both leaders held a few months back, PM Modi talked about how they are giving a fresh direction to the shared intentions with the virtual summit. He also talked about how the capability of India’s pharmaceutical companies has been helpful for the world during the COVID-19 crisis and that similar effort is continuing in the development of a vaccine. Danish PM also accepted PM Modi’s wishes and said that her daughter and her family “will love” to visit India again.

"I congratulate you on your wedding recently and convey my good wishes. I hope that soon after the COVID-19 situation improves, we will get a chance to welcome you and your family in India. I am sure your daughter would be eager to visit India again," PM Modi said.

Danish PM replied, “Thank you so much for the greetings to my family. My daughter will love to visit India once again and the same goes for my family.”

Atmanirbhar India to help the world: PM Modi

While talking about India’s role in the global fight against the cOVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi also said that one of the efforts of Atmanirbhar India is also to develop the key capabilities of the nation in order to help the world. He informed Danish PM about how India is focussing on creating an all-round development under this initiative along with regulatory and tax reforms that would help the companies working in India.

"The effort of Atmanirbhar India is also that India's capabilities increase in key areas and they are useful to the world. We are laying emphasis on all-round reforms under the initiative. The regulatory and taxation reforms will help companies working in India. The process of reforms is on in other areas. Recently important reforms were done in labour and agriculture," he said.

During the India-Denmark Summit today @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen and I reviewed the full range of bilateral ties between our nations. We look forward to having a strong Green Strategic Partnership with Denmark and improving ties in sectors like trade, commerce and energy. pic.twitter.com/19cXGG5Ikg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2020

(with ANI inputs)