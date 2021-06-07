PM Modi Speech Highlights: India's Vaccine Drive Centralised; Free Rations For 80cr People

Quick links:
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to PM Modi on the important announcements of centralised vaccine procurement and free vaccination across the country.
"I express my gratitude to PM Modi for the decision of free vaccine to States, it will not put an additional burden on the States. Free vaccination for all above 18 will go a long way in defeating a possible third wave of COVID19," CM ML Khattar said.
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के इस निर्णय के लिए मैं उनका हार्दिक आभार प्रकट करता हूँ, इससे राज्य पर अतिरिक्त बोझ नहीं पड़ेगा। 18 वर्ष के युवाओं को मुफ्त टीकाकरण निश्चित रूप से संभावित तीसरी लहर को हराने में कारगर सिद्ध होगा। https://t.co/Fi1UW5G0yA— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 7, 2021
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh thanked PM Narendra Modi for the announcement of centralised procurement of vaccines and free allotment to state governments. He said he had written to PM Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in this regard.
Thank PM @narendramodi Ji for acceding to our request of central procurement & distribution of vaccine for all age-groups. I had written twice to @narendramodi Ji on this issue and to @drharshvardhan Ji suggesting this as the only feasible solution to #CovidVaccine crisis.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 7, 2021
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed happiness on PM Modi's announcement of free universal vaccination for all by supplying COVID-19 vaccines to state governments free of cost.
"Prime Minister's declaration that COVID-19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded by the Prime Minister," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanks PM Narendra Modi for announcing universal vaccination to be carried out by Central Government and extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November 2021.
"The burden of expenditure on vaccination has been removed from State governments. With this decision, all the states will get strength in the campaign against COVID-19, and it will be easier to provide other facilities to their citizens. Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this important decision," Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.
"No citizen will sleep empty stomach during these testing times in the country. The Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown immense sensitivity and extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. The decision is much appreciated," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in another tweet
देश के प्रत्येक राज्य के ऊपर से वैक्सीनेशन के खर्च का भार खत्म कर दिया गया है।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 7, 2021
इस निर्णय से सभी राज्यों को #COVID19 के विरुद्ध अभियान में बल मिलेगा, साथ ही अपने नागरिकों को अन्य सुविधाएँ देने में आसानी होगी। इस महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय के लिए प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को धन्यवाद! https://t.co/qEoBOvx6zW
इस देश में इन विषम परिस्थितियों में भी कोई भी गरीब नागरिक भूखे पेट नहीं सोयेगा।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 7, 2021
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में संवेदनशीलता का परिचय देते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना को दीपावली तक आगे बढ़ाया है। यह निर्णय अभिनंदनीय है। https://t.co/4aC0vhqD7U
PM Modi announces centralized vaccination drive, all vaccines will be procured by the Government of India and given to States for free.
"25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre will work as per new guidelines which will be announced in the coming two weeks. From June 21, free vaccine will be given to people above 18 years. Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines," PM Modi said.
"25% of the vaccine being made in the country can be given private sector hospitals can take it directly, this system will continue. Private hospitals will be able to charge a maximum service charge of Rs 150 for a single dose after the fixed price of the vaccine. The task of monitoring it will remain with the state governments," PM Modi said.
"We thank PM Modi for this important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by the Prime Minister," IMA Chief Dr Jayalal said after PM Modi's announcement on universal vaccination.
We thank PM Modi for this important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by the Prime Minister: Dr JA Jayalal, President, IMA— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
PM Narendra Modi announced that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended until Diwali. which means more than 80 crore people to get free ration until November 2021.
"Today the government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali. During the pandemic, the government is standing with the poor people as their partner. By November, free ration will be given in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore people," PM Modi said in his address today.
Today seven firms in India are in process of producing different types of vaccines, said PM Modi while adding that trial of three more vaccines is in advanced stages.
During his keynote address on COVID-19, PM Modi spoke about how the country ramped up the manufacturing of indigenous vaccines. He also spoke about the Indian scientists working on the nasal vaccine.
"Vaccines manufacturing and supply has been ramp up to battle COVID-19 in India. Nasal vaccine preparation is underway. once the nasal vaccine is developed, it will increase vaccine availability in the country," PM Modi said.
PM Modi said that vaccine supply will increase significantly in India in the coming days and many more vaccines currently at various levels of development.
Key highlights by PM Modi in address today:
PM Modi announces centralised vaccine drive in India with free vaccines for 18+; and for private players, 25% vaccines can be procured by private hospitals, with a maximum service charge of Rs 150
"Within 2 weeks of May, some states openly said the previous formula was better, and more states joined in. Those who wanted vaccine work to be distributed to states, they also changed their minds," PM Modi said.
"Today, it has been decided that the 25% vaccine work that was assigned to states will also be taken up by the Centre, within 2 weeks," PM Modi added.
"In battling COVID over the last 1.5 years a new healthcare infrastructure has been prepared. In the second wave, during April-May, India's medical O2 demand rose to unprecedented levels. To fulfil this work was done on a war footing," PM Modi said.
"The vaccine supply has been ramped up. Nasal Vaccine preparation is underway. This will increase vaccine availability," PM Modi
"India developed 2 Made-in-India vaccine within a year. Doctors and scientist showed India is not behind any developed country," PM Modi said while adding that 23 crore jabs have been administered in the country till now.
"Wherever medicines were available globally, no effort was spared in bringing them here. In battling an ever-changing foe like COVID, the best weapon is COVID-appropriate behaviour; and the vaccine is like a shield," PM Modi said.
PM Modi's address on COVID-19 second wave has begun.
"India's battle against the second COVID wave is on. Like other nations, India has also suffered innumerable challenges. Many among us have lost loved ones and people we knew; My condolences to all such people & families", said PM Modi in his opening remark.
India has recorded over 1 lakh new infections across the country on Monday. The new data indicates that the daily cases in the country dropped to their lowest level in over two months. The new data thereby presents a positive development highlighting the country's recovery from the devastating second wave of the virus outbreak.
Currently, India's total infection count stands at 2,89,09,975. Active cases in the country remain at 14,01,609 while 1,74,399 discharges took the number of recovered patients to 2,71,59,180. In addition, 2427 in the last 24 hours took the fatalities to 3,49,186. In India, 23,27,86,482 people have been vaccinated so far as the third phase of the inoculation drive continues.
As the nation is witnessing a down trend in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on Monday at 5 pm. PM Modi's address to the nation comes after several states including Delhi and Maharashtra have begun to unlock on Monday. According to reports, PM Modi will speak on the guidelines that need to be taken as restrictions are being eased in these states. Therefore, it is expected that PM Modi's address will urge people to maintain the vigil against COVID-19, even as states begin to unlock.
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021