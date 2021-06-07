Last Updated:

PM Modi Speech Highlights: India's Vaccine Drive Centralised; Free Rations For 80cr People

PM Narendra Modi is set to address to the nation at 5 PM as several states including Delhi and Maharashtra have begun to unlock on Monday

Written By
Pritesh Kamath
PM Modi live address

IMAGE: ANI

PM Narendra Modi is set to address to the nation at 5 PM as several states including Delhi and Maharashtra have begun to unlock on Monday
pointer
20:20 IST, June 7th 2021
Here are the key announcement by PM Modi

 

pointer
19:41 IST, June 7th 2021
Haryana CM ML Khattar expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to PM Modi on the important announcements of centralised vaccine procurement and free vaccination across the country.

"I express my gratitude to PM Modi for the decision of free vaccine to States, it will not put an additional burden on the States. Free vaccination for all above 18 will go a long way in defeating a possible third wave of COVID19," CM ML Khattar said.

 

 

pointer
19:38 IST, June 7th 2021
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh thanks PM Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh thanked PM Narendra Modi for the announcement of centralised procurement of vaccines and free allotment to state governments. He said he had written to PM Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in this regard.

 

pointer
18:50 IST, June 7th 2021
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan expresses happiness on PM Modi's announcement

 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed happiness on PM Modi's announcement of free universal vaccination for all by supplying COVID-19 vaccines to state governments free of cost.

"Prime Minister's declaration that COVID-19 vaccine will be supplied free of cost to the States from 21 June, is the most appropriate response at this hour. I am happy that our request has been positively responded by the Prime Minister," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

pointer
18:34 IST, June 7th 2021
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan praises PM Modi for the centralised vaccination and free ration for poor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanks PM Narendra Modi for announcing universal vaccination to be carried out by Central Government and extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November 2021.

"The burden of expenditure on vaccination has been removed from State governments. With this decision, all the states will get strength in the campaign against COVID-19, and it will be easier to provide other facilities to their citizens. Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this important decision," Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

"No citizen will sleep empty stomach during these testing times in the country. The Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown immense sensitivity and extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. The decision is much appreciated," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in another tweet

 

pointer
18:22 IST, June 7th 2021
Centralised vaccine drive for all, new vaccination guidelines to come up in two weeks: PM Modi

PM Modi announces centralized vaccination drive, all vaccines will be procured by the Government of India and given to States for free.

"25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre will work as per new guidelines which will be announced in the coming two weeks. From June 21, free vaccine will be given to people above 18 years. Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines," PM Modi said.

pointer
18:17 IST, June 7th 2021
25% of all vaccines will continue to be given to private hospitals

"25% of the vaccine being made in the country can be given private sector hospitals can take it directly, this system will continue. Private hospitals will be able to charge a maximum service charge of Rs 150 for a single dose after the fixed price of the vaccine. The task of monitoring it will remain with the state governments," PM Modi said.

pointer
18:12 IST, June 7th 2021
IMA Chief Dr Jayalal expresses gratitude to PM Modi

"We thank PM Modi for this important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by the Prime Minister," IMA Chief Dr Jayalal said after PM Modi's announcement on universal vaccination.

 

pointer
18:08 IST, June 7th 2021
Free ration for 80 crore till November 2021

PM Narendra Modi announced that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended until Diwali. which means more than 80 crore people to get free ration until November 2021.

 

"Today the government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali. During the pandemic, the government is standing with the poor people as their partner. By November, free ration will be given in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore people," PM Modi said in his address today.

pointer
17:56 IST, June 7th 2021
'Seven firms producing vaccines': PM Modi

Today seven firms in India are in process of producing different types of vaccines, said PM Modi while adding that trial of three more vaccines is in advanced stages.

pointer
17:52 IST, June 7th 2021
PM Modi speaks on 'Nasal Vaccine'

During his keynote address on COVID-19, PM Modi spoke about how the country ramped up the manufacturing of indigenous vaccines. He also spoke about the Indian scientists working on the nasal vaccine.

"Vaccines manufacturing and supply has been ramp up to battle COVID-19 in India. Nasal vaccine preparation is underway. once the nasal vaccine is developed, it will increase vaccine availability in the country," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that vaccine supply will increase significantly in India in the coming days and many more vaccines currently at various levels of development.

pointer
17:46 IST, June 7th 2021
Key highlights by PM Modi in address today

Key highlights by PM Modi in address today:

  • PM Modi announced free Centralised Vaccine Drive in India from June 21. 
  • PM Modi announces expansion of free ration scheme for 80 crore people till Diwali
  • PM Modi speaks about research and development on nasal vaccine underway in the country
  • PM Modi cautions against rumours about vaccines, asks youngsters to raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination.
pointer
17:32 IST, June 7th 2021
PM Modi announces free centralised vaccine drive in India

PM Modi announces centralised vaccine drive in India with free vaccines for 18+; and for private players, 25% vaccines can be procured by private hospitals, with a maximum service charge of Rs 150

pointer
17:22 IST, June 7th 2021
The Centre will come up with new guidelines on vaccination in two weeks

"Within 2 weeks of May, some states openly said the previous formula was better, and more states joined in. Those who wanted vaccine work to be distributed to states, they also changed their minds," PM Modi said.

"Today, it has been decided that the 25% vaccine work that was assigned to states will also be taken up by the Centre, within 2 weeks," PM Modi added.

pointer
17:18 IST, June 7th 2021
PM speaks about medical oxygen generation on war footing amid COVID second wave

"In battling COVID over the last 1.5 years a new healthcare infrastructure has been prepared. In the second wave, during April-May, India's medical O2 demand rose to unprecedented levels. To fulfil this work was done on a war footing," PM Modi said.

pointer
17:15 IST, June 7th 2021
PM Modi speaks about nasal vaccine

"The vaccine supply has been ramped up. Nasal Vaccine preparation is underway. This will increase vaccine availability," PM Modi

pointer
17:14 IST, June 7th 2021
PM Modi speaks about India's vaccine manufacturing capabilities amid COVID-19 pandemic

"India developed 2 Made-in-India vaccine within a year. Doctors and scientist showed India is not behind any developed country," PM Modi said while adding that 23 crore jabs have been administered in the country till now.

"Wherever medicines were available globally, no effort was spared in bringing them here. In battling an ever-changing foe like COVID, the best weapon is COVID-appropriate behaviour; and the vaccine is like a shield," PM Modi said.

pointer
17:04 IST, June 7th 2021
PM Modi's address on COVID-19 begins

PM Modi's address on COVID-19 second wave has begun.

"India's battle against the second COVID wave is on. Like other nations, India has also suffered innumerable challenges. Many among us have lost loved ones and people we knew; My condolences to all such people & families", said PM Modi in his opening remark.

pointer
16:41 IST, June 7th 2021
India records over 1 Lakh new COVID-19 cases

India has recorded over 1 lakh new infections across the country on Monday. The new data indicates that the daily cases in the country dropped to their lowest level in over two months. The new data thereby presents a positive development highlighting the country's recovery from the devastating second wave of the virus outbreak.

Currently, India's total infection count stands at 2,89,09,975. Active cases in the country remain at 14,01,609 while 1,74,399 discharges took the number of recovered patients to 2,71,59,180. In addition, 2427 in the last 24 hours took the fatalities to 3,49,186. In India, 23,27,86,482 people have been vaccinated so far as the third phase of the inoculation drive continues.

pointer
16:39 IST, June 7th 2021
PM Modi to address the nation at 5 PM as states begin to unlock

As the nation is witnessing a down trend in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on Monday at 5 pm. PM Modi's address to the nation comes after several states including Delhi and Maharashtra have begun to unlock on Monday. According to reports, PM Modi will speak on the guidelines that need to be taken as restrictions are being eased in these states. Therefore, it is expected that PM Modi's address will urge people to maintain the vigil against COVID-19, even as states begin to unlock.

 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND