PM Modi Speech Highlights: India's Vaccine Drive Centralised; Free Rations For 80cr People

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanks PM Narendra Modi for announcing universal vaccination to be carried out by Central Government and extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November 2021.

"The burden of expenditure on vaccination has been removed from State governments. With this decision, all the states will get strength in the campaign against COVID-19, and it will be easier to provide other facilities to their citizens. Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this important decision," Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

"No citizen will sleep empty stomach during these testing times in the country. The Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown immense sensitivity and extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. The decision is much appreciated," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in another tweet