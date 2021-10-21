PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, CM Yogi, Others Extend Wishes On Police Commemoration Day

Every year on October 21, the Police Commemoration Day is observed to pay respect to all police officers who have martyred in the line of duty. Last year, honours were also given to the officers who died as a result of the Coronavirus disease outbreak. To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national President JP Nadda and other top leaders poured in tributes to the Bravehearts.

PM Modi tweeted, "On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty."

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister wrote, "The police force is a wonderful example of the culmination of courage, restraint and diligence. On 'Police Memorial Day', on behalf of a grateful nation, I bow to all the brave soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the nation's sovereignty. The sacrifice and dedication of every policeman inspires us to serve the nation."

Taking to Koo, UP CM Yogi wrote, "On #Police_Smriti_Day, heartfelt tributes to all those brave policemen who dedicated their lives in the service of the motherland. The tales of his valor and valor will remain an inspiration for many generations to come. This nation will forever be indebted to his supreme sacrifice." (roughly translated)

BJP national president tweeted, "On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, I bow to all the loyal policemen who are engaged in the protection of the countrymen. Your commitment and devotion to duty for the service of the motherland is an inspiration to all. This country will always be indebted to you for your service, sacrifice and dedication." (roughly translated)

The Indian Police Service (Central) Association tweeted on Thursday, "On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, we pay homage to the brave hearts who lost their lives for the country in the line of duty. The nation will never forget their sacrifices."

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, we pay homage to the brave hearts who lost their lives for the country in the line of duty.

History of Police Commemoration Day

The Police Commemoration Day commemorates the ultimate sacrifice of 10 police officers who died resisting the Chinese troops in Ladakh on October 21, 1959. The Chinese troops opened fire and tossed grenades at a group of 20 Indian police officers. Aside from the ten slain soldiers, seven were taken as prisoners and the remaining three escaped.

