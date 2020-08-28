PM Modi Marks 6 Years Of Jan Dhan Yojna That Has Benefitted Over 40 Crore Indians

As Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) – the national mission for financial inclusion - completed six years of its implementation on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion by sharing the success of the initiative. Terming PMJDY as a game-changer, PM Modi said that the initiative has been serving as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives, benefitting crores of people over the last six years.

About Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna

Since its inception, more than 40.35 crore beneficiaries have been banked under PMJDY, amounting to Rs 1.31 lakh crore. As on August 19 this year, 63.6% rural PMJDY accounts and 55.2% women PMJDY accounts were opened, the Ministry of Finance informed. A total of 29.75 crore RuPay cards were issued to PMJDY account holders under this scheme, it added.

"Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, a total of Rs 30,705 crore were credited in accounts of women PMJDY account holders during April-June, 2020. About 8 crore PMJDY account holders received Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) from the government under various schemes," the Ministry said in a release.

PMJDY was announced by PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014. The scheme was launched on August 28, 2014, with an aim to provide universal access to banking facilities to the citizens. While launching the programme, the Prime Minister had described the occasion as a festival to celebrate the liberation of the poor from a vicious cycle.

