PM Modi Pays Tribute To Arun Jaitley On His 1st Death Anniversary; Says 'I Miss My Friend'

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to pay tribute to Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. He tweeted a video from his speech from the condolence meet in remembrance of Arun Jaitley from 2019. Narendra Modi went on the say that he missed the former Finance Minister and called him a legendary personality. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to remember the 'outstanding' Arun Jaitley, going on to praise him for his devotion to the nation.

PM Narendra Modi remembers Arun Jaitley

PM Narendra Modi shared a video from the prayer meet of Arun Jaitley. In his tweet, he wrote that he misses his friend and that late Arun Jaitely diligently served India, calling him a legendary personality. In the 2019 video shared by PM Narendra Modi, he shares interesting stories from the life of late Arun Jaitley.

In the video from 2019, PM Narendra Modi had expressed his pain and said that he never thought there would be a day when he would be called upon to pay tribute to his younger friend. He also said that he never got the chance to meet late Arun Jaitley one last time and he would have to carry the burden of the regret in his heart for the rest of his life. PM Modi said that former Jaitley had numerous health problems but even when asked he wouldn't talk about it and would speak about the nation instead.

On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot.



Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary.



Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory. https://t.co/oTcSeyssRk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2020

Amit Shah on Arun Jaitley's Death Anniversary

Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter on Arun Jaitley's first death anniversary. He praised him for being a great friend and human being. Amit Shah went on the call the former Union Minister 'an outstanding politician' and a 'prolific orator'.

Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

More on Arun Jaitely

Arun Jaitley had started his political career as a student leader with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his time at Delhi University. He rose through the ranks and in 1974 became the President of the Students Union of DU. In 1977, Arun Jaitley became the president and All India Secretary of the Delhi ABVP. Soon after he joined the BJP Youth wing he rose to the rank of president and became the secretary of the Delhi Unit. In 1999, he was appointed as the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. From 2000-2004 he served as the Minister for the Ministry of Law, Justice and Company Affairs and Shipping following which he took a step back from politics and focused on his legal career in the Supreme Court of India. In 2009, L.K. Advani chose him as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, a position which he retained till 2014. He was selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the Union Minister of Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence in 2014 and held the position till the end of the first Modi government.

