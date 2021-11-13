PM Modi Meets WEF President Borge Brende; Highlights India's Pandemic Response & Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Borge Brende, the president of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The two had insightful interactions on several pertaining subjects. During the meet, PM highlighted India's efforts towards strengthening the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic and the economic reforms undertaken in the past few months.

Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said, "It was a delight to meet you @borgebrende and have an insightful interaction with you on several subjects. Highlighted India’s efforts towards strengthening the fight against COVID-19 and the economic reforms undertaken in the last few months."

The WEF president in his Tweet wrote that he had an excellent and very substantial meeting with PM Modi. "India is again the fastest growing of the large economies. Expecting two-digit growth next year while India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence and prepares for its G20 Presidency," he added.

WEF chief lauds India's pandemic response and reforms

In a piece posted on PM Modi's website on Wednesday, Brende lauded the Modi government's 'agile' response to the pandemic, its commitments at COP26 and structural reforms to the economy.

Praising Centre for placing due emphasis on manufacturing, WEF president said, "With the reshoring of global supply chains and quest for geographical diversification in their redistribution, India offers a safe and stable destination and could emerge as an important hub for global manufacturing."

"In the past few years, major structural reforms have been launched by the Indian government to boost the long-term outlook of the economy. The government’s vision to catalyze India’s transformation is evident in the launch of several initiatives including the Gati Shakti National Master Plan and the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission," he added.

Brende said that India is expeditiously moving forward on its energy transition journey. He called the government's plan to set up a National Hydrogen Mission a step in the right direction. "India also has a unique opportunity, and an important role, in fostering regional co-operation in South Asia, thus creating new opportunities for growth and prosperity," he said.