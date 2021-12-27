PM Modi Need Not Apologise, Don't Want To Tarnish His Reputation Abroad: Rakesh Tikait

Reacting to the withdrawal of three farm laws, a decision taken in November, Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that farmers do not want an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they do not want to spoil his image abroad. In a tweet, he also said that no such decision can be taken without the consent of farmers. However, on November 19, Friday when PM Modi had announced the repeal of the farm laws he had apologised to the nation.

'Delhi did not pay attention to our demands,' tweeted BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

"We do not want PM Modi to apologise. We don't want to tarnish his reputation abroad. If there is a decision, then without the consent of the farmers, the decision will not be taken in India. We ploughed the field honestly but Delhi did not pay attention to our demands," tweeted Tikait in Hindi.

Rakesh Tikait on Narendra Singh Tomar's statement:

Reacting to Union Agricultural Minister's "a step back" statement, the BKU leader again warned of protest and tweeted, 'Delhi is not far for farmers.'

"We have taken a step back, then we will move forward. BKU strongly condemns such an irresponsible statement. Remember, Delhi is not far for farmers," he tweeted.

Union Agricultural Minister's statement & clarification

"We brought the farm laws. Some people did not like them but it was a big reform after 70 years after Independence which was moving ahead under the leadership of Narendra Modiji. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone and if the backbone is strengthened, the country will become stronger," he said.

Facing flak, he clarified, "I said that the Government of India had made good laws. We took them back. The Government of India will continue to work in the interest of the farmers. I did not say that the bills will be brought back."

Withdrawl of three farm laws

In November, after a year-long protest by farmers, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially nullify the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. The Centre has constituted an agricultural committee to strengthen the Minimum Support Price (MSP) structure.