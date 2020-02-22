PM Modi Not To Accompany US President Donald Trump On Visit To Taj Mahal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not keen on accompanying US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as per the sources of Republic Media Network. The visit to Taj Mahal in Agra by the US President and the First Lady will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there.

PM Modi will be with President Trump in Ahmedabad, where a public reception will be accorded to President Trump and the US First Lady on 24th February, and in the Delhi leg of the visit where official engagements are envisaged on 25th Feb. The tightly packed itinerary of Trump will have a visit to one of the seven wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal.

Trump's Itinerary

February 24

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport at around noon, wherein he will be received by PM Modi.

PM Modi and Donald Trump will hold a roadshow in Gujarat on February 24 for which 10,000 police personnel, to be led by 25 senior IPS officers will be deployed. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and PM Modi will travel along a 22-km long route, starting from the Ahmedabad. International Airport to Sabarmati Ashram, and then to Motera stadium via Indira Bridge.

The US President and US first lady will be spending an hour in Agra's Taj Mahal, before coming to Delhi.

February 25

Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Trump will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol.

The US President is then scheduled to visit New Delhi's Raj Ghat and pay his homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Following that, Trump and PM Modi will hold extensive talks on February 25 on a range of issues, including defence and trade. Reportedly, India and US were not keen on finalising a trade deal, thus both sides will take a decision on it considering a long-term view. Some defence deals may fructify during Trump's visit, the sources said.

PM Modi will host a lunch for the US President, following which the leaders will hold a media interaction.

Trump will then attend events at the US Embassy, including a business summit.

Trump's visit will conclude with an early banquet dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, following which he will depart for Washington.

