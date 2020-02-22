Trump's 12-member Delegation During India Visit Includes Robert O'Brien And Wilbur Ross

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's much-anticipated visit to India, a senior US administration official on Friday has confirmed that the US president will be accompanied by a 12 member delegation which includes US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner during the US president's maiden visit to India from February 24.

READ | From Wall Painting To Capturing Dogs, India Revamps To Welcome Trump

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, the official said.

The US President is scheduled to arrive for a two-day visit on February 24 with the 12-member delegation and First Lady Melania Trump. There will be multiple meetings and delegation-level talks apart from the exchange of agreements. 'Make In India' announcement which has allegedly made the protectionism concern even greater for the US and the tariff raised in the Union Budget may also be discussed.

READ | Reception Committee Headed By Ahmedabad Mayor To Welcome Trump

The participants at the bilateral meetings will be Adam S Boehler, the chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corporation, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, Lisa Curtis, the senior director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council, and Kash Patel, a former top National Security Council official.

A grand event 'Namaste Trump' is organised in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' event followed by lunch. Thereafter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany the First Lady and the US President to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

READ | Motera Stadium Gears Up To Host 'Namaste Trump'; Republic Gets Inside Access

Trump along with First lady Melania will have an extensive schedule for February 25 when they arrive in the national capital of India. Trump is said to visit the US embassy, there will be meetings with top businessmen at the CEO roundtable and multiple delegation-level talks. Trump is also scheduled for a to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the lavish dinner hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

READ | Here's A Breakdown Of Special Security Arrangements Made Ahead Of Trump's Ahmedabad Visit