PM Modi Offers Prayers At Delhi's Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib On 400th Parkash Purab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 17th-century Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib to offer prayers on the occasion of 400th Parkash Purab or the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Saturday. He visited the gurudwara without a security route and special security arrangements, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Prayed at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib today.



We can never forget the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. pic.twitter.com/62teTxLJsp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2021

PM Modi also extended his greetings to the citizens on Twitter. Paying his tributes on the occasion, PM Modi said Guru Teg Bahadur refused to bow to tyranny and injustice and his supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many. He added that the Sikh Guru is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden.

On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.

He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2021

Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib was built by Sikhs at the site where the ninth guru was beheaded by the Mughals in 1675.

Earlier this month, PM Modi held a high-level meeting to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, where he stressed the need for the younger generation to learn and understand the stages of the Sikh guru’s life. He pledged that India would pay a fitting tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 400th Parkash Purab, however, most celebrations had to be called off due to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Punjab Govt to celebrate virtually

In view of the coronavirus crisis, the Punjab government will celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur from April 28 virtually, CM Amarinder Singh said on Friday. The CM said the situation is not conducive for grand celebrations and he will also speak to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur to shift all celebrations to the virtual mode, according to an official statement.

“Kirtans' will be telecast on television and social media channels. People will be requested to pray for the welfare of all from their homes on “Guru Purab” on May 1, the chief minister said. All programmes will be held as scheduled now but through virtual mode, with no physical gatherings, the statement issued after a meeting of the executive committee set up to oversee the historic celebrations said.