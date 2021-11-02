PM Modi Outlines Biggest Threat Of Climate Change On Small Island States At COP26, Glasgow

While addressing the launch of the 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' initiative at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that 'nobody remains untouched by the effects of climate change'. During his address, PM Modi outlined that small island developing nations are the most susceptible to the adverse consequences of global warming and climate crisis.

"The launch of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States fills us with new hope and beliefs. This gives us the satisfaction to do something for the most vulnerable nations," PM Modi stated.

"The past few decades have proven that nobody remains untouched by the effects of climate change. Be it developed nations or nations that are rich in natural resources. It's a huge threat," he added.

'Small island developing nations most vulnerable to Climate Change': PM Modi

While stating that the economy of small island nations is dependent on tourism, PM Modi admitted that those countries are the most vulnerable to the adversities of climate change. The Prime Minister also said that tourists are notably apprehensive about visiting and polluting such countries, given the long-lasting repercussions.

"The small island developing nations most threatened with climate change. For them, it's a matter of life & death, a challenge to their existence. Calamities due to climate change can become devastating for them. It isn't only a challenge for their lives but also for their economy. Such nations are dependent on tourism but tourists are apprehensive because of climate change," Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated.

"Recent years have been filled with selfish development and motives, therefore the small island nations are facing the brunt," PM Modi added.

India's contribution to Climate Change

Furthermore, PM Modi highlighted that the country's space agency ISRO intends to build a special data window for SIDS (Small Island Developing States).

"India's space agency ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) will build a special data window for SIDS (Small Island Developing States). With this, SIDS will continue to get timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring etc. through satellite," the country's Head of State said at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

''Guessing the threat of climate change on Small Island Developing States, India has made special arrangements for cooperation with Pacific Islands and CARICOM countries. We trained their citizens in solar technologies, made continuous contributions for development," PM Narendra Modi further said.

Image: ANI