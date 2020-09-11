PM Modi Pays Tribute To 9/11 Victims On 19th Anniversary; Recalls Vivekananda's Teachings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 11 remembered two 'great men' — Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami Vivekananda through a series of posts on his Twitter handle. His tweet stated that September 11 marked two poignant milestones this year, namely, the 125th birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave, an Indian advocate of non-violence and a human rights activist, and the 127th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's renowned address in Chicago.

PM Modi observed in his tweets that these two 'great men' have bestowed the world with a lot of wisdom; they have a 'lot to teach the entire humanity,' he said. Notably, Bhave is best known for his 'Bhoodan' movement in India. And among other things, Swami Vivekananda's outstanding speech in 1893 was a 'perfect demonstration of the spirit of India, its ethos and values,' the PM said.

Bhoodan Movement

Bhoodan, also known as 'Gift of Land' is a land reform movement in India which began in 1951. It included the gesture of voluntarily gifting lands owned by zamindars to landless labourers across the country. The movement led to 'Gramdaan', where villagers voluntarily donated all lands of the settlement primarily for the purpose of redistribution of land on an equitable basis. The movement began in Pochampally, a small village now situated in Telangana, which later spread far and wide.

PM Modi in another tweet added Bhave's emphasis on social empowerment, education and passion towards Gau Seva were exemplary and that he 'endeared himself to several people to due to his humility and simplicity.'

Read | Bhave, Vivekananda have a lot to teach humanity: PM Modi

Today, on 11th September we in India mark two important milestones.



The Jayanti of Acharya Vinoba Bhave.



The day Swami Vivekananda delivered his outstanding address in Chicago.



These great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2020

Read | Alleging unfair trial in India, Justice Markandey Katju to testify Nirav Modi in UK court

'These great men have a lot to teach humanity': PM Modi

The Prime Minister also remembered Swami Vivekananda's stellar speech from 1893 in Chicago and urged the youth of the country to read it. He opined, Swami Vivekananda's speech not only embodied 'the spirit and values of India' but it also shed light on 'Jai Jagat' or otherwise known as 'universal brotherhood' and connecting the day to another important and tragic incident that happened in the US on September 11, 2001. He stated, 'Swami Vivekananda's message could have saved the world from the gruesome terrorist attack.'

Swami Vivekananda’s address in 1893 perfectly demonstrated the spirit of India’s ethos and the values that are an integral part of our land. I urge youngsters to read the text of his address. https://t.co/1iz7OgAWm3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2020

Read | Kangana Ranaut's mother thanks PM Modi for protecting her daughter, shares her worries

Swami Vivekananda was an Indian monk and a 19th century mystic from Kolkata who is credited for his contribution to reviving modern Hinduism and inspiring nationalist consciousness during colonial rule in the country and abroad. His 1893 Chicago speech, in particular, is remarkable for its lucidity and for having introduced Hinduism to the Western world.

Read | PM Modi to inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses for poor in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday