Constitution Day:Maha CM Fadnavis Terms Our Constitution 'great',remembers Dr. BR Ambedkar

As the nation celebrates the 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Divas', Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wished the countrymen remembering Lt. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He further stated that our 'great' constitution ensures justice to everyone.

My Pranam to BharatRatna Dr Babasabheb Ambedkar.

On this day in 1949, we adopted our great constitution, which ensures justice to each and every citizen.

I wish every Indian a very happy #ConstitutionDay ! pic.twitter.com/WlAkoAjYGs — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 26, 2019

The Government of India has launched a campaign on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26. The campaign would be centered around spreading awareness among the youth about fundamental duties as stated in the constitution.

PM Modi on Constitution Day

Addressing the people, PM Modi on the Constitution Day said, “I especially bow down to 130 crore Indians, who never let the faith in India's democracy diminish and always considered our Constitution a sacred book. 'Dignity for Indian' and 'Unity for India' are two messages that our Constitution has propagated. It has upheld the dignity of every India and has ensured the unity of India stands strong. Due to the strength of our Constitution, we have been able to move towards a superior India. We have done all the reforms within the limits of the Constitution".

Constitution of India

The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India and it lays down the framework to uphold the structures, duties, political codes, procedures and powers to be followed by various bodies and institutions in the country. The Constitution also dictates the directive principles, fundamental rights and duties of Indian citizens. The Indian Constitution drafted by a Constituent Assembly and not a Parliamentary Assembly is the longest written constitution in the world. The Chairman of the Constitution drafting committee Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is also referred to as its chief architect.

