On Netaji Bose's Jayanti, PM Modi Unearths Historic Treasure - An 1897 Note On His Birth

General News

PM Modi said that the country will remember his contributions during India's freedom struggle and added that Bose stood up for the country's progress

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netaji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the freedom fighter and patriot Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Thursday. In a couple of early morning tweets, PM Modi said that the country will forever be grateful to Bose for his contribution to India's freedom.

PM pays his tributes

The Prime Minister shared a picture from Netaji's father diary where he had written that a "son was born at midday" and the Prime Minister went on to add that the son went on become a freedom fighter and devoted his life to one cause, which was India's freedom. The Prime Minister went on to add that the country will be grateful to Bose for resisting colonialism. 

2020 marks the 123rd birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose and a number of functions across the country are expected to take place across the country, especially in West Bengal, where Governor Jaghdeep Dhankhar will pay a floral tribute.

Recently, Bose's great-grandnephew and the Vice President of the BJP in West Bengal, Chandra Bose spoke out against the government and opposition, and on the controversy regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "An atmosphere of fear is being created on the issue of citizenship. This applies to both the ruling party and the opposition parties. Just because it (the law) has been passed by Parliament, it can't be used to bulldoze people by ignoring the protests. The same applies to opposition parties which are deliberately misleading the masses." 

The President also paid his tributes in a tweet, saying that he was one of India's beloved national heroes.

