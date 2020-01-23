On Netaji Bose's Jayanti, PM Modi Unearths Historic Treasure - An 1897 Note On His Birth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the freedom fighter and patriot Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Thursday. In a couple of early morning tweets, PM Modi said that the country will forever be grateful to Bose for his contribution to India's freedom.

On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, “A son was born at midday.”



This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause- India’s freedom.



I refer to Netaji Bose, who we proudly remember on his Jayanti today. pic.twitter.com/wp3UjudKJ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

PM pays his tributes

The Prime Minister shared a picture from Netaji's father diary where he had written that a "son was born at midday" and the Prime Minister went on to add that the son went on become a freedom fighter and devoted his life to one cause, which was India's freedom. The Prime Minister went on to add that the country will be grateful to Bose for resisting colonialism.

2020 marks the 123rd birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose and a number of functions across the country are expected to take place across the country, especially in West Bengal, where Governor Jaghdeep Dhankhar will pay a floral tribute.

Recently, Bose's great-grandnephew and the Vice President of the BJP in West Bengal, Chandra Bose spoke out against the government and opposition, and on the controversy regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "An atmosphere of fear is being created on the issue of citizenship. This applies to both the ruling party and the opposition parties. Just because it (the law) has been passed by Parliament, it can't be used to bulldoze people by ignoring the protests. The same applies to opposition parties which are deliberately misleading the masses."

India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians. pic.twitter.com/otUlFanULs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

The President also paid his tributes in a tweet, saying that he was one of India's beloved national heroes.

Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle. At his word, millions of Indians joined the freedom movement and gave their all. His courage and patriotism inspire us. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2020

