PM Modi, President Kovind And Other Leaders Extend Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, May 14, expressing his hope that the country would resolve the COVID-19 pandemic and work together to improve human welfare. Eid is being celebrated throughout the world in the midst of the second outbreak of the epidemic.

PM Modi, President Kovind extend greetings on Eid

President Ram Nath Kovind also extending his warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He wrote on Twitter, "Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens! This festival is an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity & rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity. Let us resolve to deal with COVID-19 by following the guidelines and to work for the well-being of the society & the country."

Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

Praying for peace, health and happiness, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all. Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid symbolises the spirit of compassion, charity and brotherhood in our lives.

May this #EidUlFitr bring peace, health and happiness for all. #EidMubarak"

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a peace note on the occasion, he wrote, "Greetings and warm wishes on ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’. I hope this day further strengthens the bonds of peace and harmony in our society. Wishing happiness and health to everyone. Eid Mubarak!"

The Islamic festival of Eid, which falls in the month of Shawwal, is one of the most well-known. On this day, Muslims commemorate the end of Ramzan, a month-long fasting period. The festival and its date are primarily determined by the sighting of the moon, which varies from place to place and country to country. Devotees wait for the crescent to appear in the sky at night before starting the festivities. This year, it is being celebrated on May 14 in India.

Picture Credit: PTI