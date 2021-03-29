PM Modi, Rajnath Singh & Others Extend Holi Greetings; Pray For Health & Happiness

On the occasion of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity. PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. This festival of happiness, joy, delight and prosperity shall infuse new energy and passion into everyone's life".

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend Holi greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Holi, a popular festival of colours celebrated in the country. He took to Twitter and hoped the festival brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen. He tweeted, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May this great festival of colour, unity, and goodwill brings happiness, peace and good luck into all of your's life".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings on the occasion of Holi. He tweeted, "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bless you with happiness, health & prosperity".

Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bless you with happiness, health & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/D4cehpWfrG — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 29, 2021

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also wished all on the occasion of Holi. The UP CM tweeted, "Greetings to everyone on the occasion of the festival of victory of truth over untruth--Mahaparva Holi. I wish this festival that is dedicated to love, prosperity and joy, intensifies the colour of our unity and goodwill. May all your lives be filled with colours of happiness, peace and prosperity.

CM Yogi also shared a video message in which he appealed to people to be careful and follow COVID-19 protocols strictly while celebrating the festival.

"On the occasion of Holi, I appeal to people to celebrate the festival keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind. Maintain alertness and be careful. Do not take any step which will make India's fight against Corona weak. The second wave of COVID-19 alertness is important. Children, senior citizens and people suffering from comorbidities should avoid the crowded place. Kindly, use masks and maintain social distance," CM said.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also extended greetings on the occasion of Holi. He tweeted, "Greetings to everyone on the festival filled with enthusiasm and excitement-- Holi. May this festival bring joy and happiness in your life, and every day of your life be filled with joy and gaiety just like this festival".

Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. May the colors add more joy, happiness, prosperity, good health and success to you. Stay safe, look after yourself friends. ðŸŒˆðŸŒˆðŸŒˆ â¤â¤â¤â¤â¤ðŸ™ðŸ™â£â£â£ — KhushbuSundar â¤ï¸ (@khushsundar) March 29, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/AP/BJP.ORG)