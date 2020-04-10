PM Modi Responds To Brazil President's Gratitude To India For HCQ Export Nod Amid Covid

PM Modi responded to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's tweet, wherein he extended his gratitude to India for lifting the ban from exporting hydroxychloroquine. In the midst of a global health crisis, PM Modi said that the India-Brazil partnership was stronger than ever.

In addition, PM Modi asserted that the country was committed to contributing to humanity's fight against Coronavirus, which has engulfed diverse parts of the world. Bolsonaro thanked PM Modi in his address to Brazil on Friday.

Thank you President @jairbolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times.



India is committed to contribute to humanity's fight against this pandemic. https://t.co/uIKmvXPUo7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on April 8 invoked ancient Indian epic Ramayana, mentioning the story of how Lord Hanuman brought a holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lakshman. "Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India, and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples," Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.

India lifts Hydroxychloroquine ban

On March 25, India banned the export of hydroxychloroquine in the midst of views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19. India is the largest exporter of the drug. The ban was partially lifted on Tuesday. In the letter, Bolsonaro requested Modi to ensure that Brazil gets a supply of the drug ordered prior to the imposition of the ban on it.

Bolsonaro also said he was convinced that joint efforts by India and Brazil will help both the countries in overcoming these "strenuous moments". PM Modi and Bolsonaro had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which they discussed ways of cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Along with Brazilian President, US President Donald Trump, Israel head of state Benjamin Netanyahu and the United Kingdom too thanked India.

