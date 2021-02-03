PM Modi Responds To Kevin Pietersen After Cricketer Hails India's Fight Against COVID-19

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen's affection for India earned a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after the former hailed India's 'generosity and kindness' when it delivered the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to South Africa. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed that he was 'glad' to see the English cricketer's affection for India, adding that the nation believed that the world was one family, and hence wanted to play its role in strengthening the global fight against COVID-19.

Glad to see your affection towards India. :)



We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/zwpB3CNxLG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2021

Pietersen lauds India for sending COVID vaccines

After India delivered COVID-19 vaccines to South Africa, Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday lauded the nation saying that the country's 'love, passion, energy, and hospitality' could not be paralleled with any other nation. While replying to EAM Jaishankar's tweet, Pietersen had hailed India saying that its 'generosity and kindness' grew every single day.

"India has taught me so much and also given me so much, throughout my career. I've felt the love, passion, energy, and hospitality that not many other countries can compare with. The world is seeing its care with the delivery of the vaccine to SA this week," Pietersen tweeted.

Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day.

The beloved country! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 2, 2021

On February 1, 'Made in India' vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, Pune reached South Africa's Johannesburg. About 1.5 million doses are expected from India by the end of February with healthcare workers in both government and private facilities being prioritized for vaccination. Sharing the development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, tweeted- "In it together. Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa."

In it together.

Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa. #VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/O9kWj6qVV9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 1, 2021

