Kevin Pietersen Reacts To Indian Government's Gesture Of Sending Vaccines To South Africa

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, India has extended their hand of support to several nations during such dire circumstances. South Africa is one such country that India has decided to help with the COVID-19 vaccine. This move comes as a major relief for South Africa, as it currently is dealing with the second wave of the COVID-19 virus. The country's first doses of vaccines finally arrived on Monday from India through an aircraft.

India COVID-19 vaccine: Kevin Pietersen appreciates the Indian government

The country received a total of 10,00,000 shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday. The healthcare workers of the nation will be the first ones to be vaccinated against the virus. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed and produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Moreover, India will send an additional 5,00,000 shots of the vaccine later this month.

ALSO READ | Will Stuart Broad NOT Play Alongside James Anderson In 1st Test Against India?

Former England captain, Kevin Pietersen, who was born in South Africa, seemed to be delighted with this latest development. The 40-year-old took to his Twitter account, to thank the Indian government for their generous gesture. The ex-cricketer's appreciation post for India received immense love from fans as well on the micro-blogging site.

Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day.

The beloved country! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 2, 2021

Indian fans commend Kevin Pietersen for acknowledging India's help

Thanks KP!

वसुधैव कुटुंबकम् mantra which we have been following since the start of our civilization! — स्वराघव (@Raghavvats1) February 2, 2021

Thanks Kevin for appreciating.



Our Prime Minister @narendramodi is a man on mission and is a global leader in true sense. We don't sell arms like western world to earn bucks BUT we share vaccine to eradicate the covid-19 for masses.... for everyone in the world. — Sanjeev Kumar (@sanjeevkumar_VG) February 2, 2021

Thank you @KP24 for appreciating the Work of India. We all Indians Consider whole world as a One Family. (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam). Also best luck for upcoming Test Series in India.. — VAIBHAV (@Vaibhavlnt07) February 2, 2021

Humanity is the first sir and love from India. I pray to God for the good people of the world. ❤🙏 — Shashi Pathak (@ShashiP09491565) February 2, 2021

Thank You, Legend for your appreciation. We love you for your massive contributions for SORAI. 🙏🏼❤️🇮🇳 — Nisith Sahoo (@sahoo_nisith) February 2, 2021

Appreciate your kind words Mr. Pietersen 🙏 — Gulshan (@LLehsoon) February 2, 2021

India Budget 2021: Healthcare budget hiked by 138%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated a staggering ₹35,000 crore just for the India COVID-19 vaccine. The minister also affirmed that she is willing to further increase the sum in the future if needed. The country's healthcare budget also witnessed a considerable hike and is currently at ₹2,23,846 crore.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Poised To Break COLOSSAL Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid Record In 2021

India vs England: Two cricketing giants to battle for supremacy

The upcoming series between the two nations will be the first home series in India after their COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. With The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also planning to organise the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) in the country, the success of the England tour becomes even more significant.

ALSO READ | David Warner Posts Comical Video Of Daughter Ivy Batting Like Him: WATCH

According to the India vs England schedule, the two nations will first square off in four Test matches. The red-ball fixtures will be followed by 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. The opening Test of the home series is slated to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on February 5.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Shares Endearing Memory Of Late Father, Fans Ask All-rounder To Stay Strong

Image source: Kevin Pietersen Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.