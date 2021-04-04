PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Surge, Deploys Central Teams To Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meet to review the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. After the review, the Prime Minister directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians will be sent to Maharashtra in view of high caseload and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there, Prime Minister's Office stated.

Moreover, a special campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100 per cent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places/workplaces and health facilities will be organised from April 6 to April 14, 2021.

PM Modi especially highlighted the need to ensure effective implementation of containment measures, besides the involvement of community volunteers in active case search and management of containment zones.

The PMO also stated that although the exact contribution of mutant strains to the escalation of cases in some states remains speculative, the measures to control the pandemic remain the same and hence implementation of various protocols for COVID-19 management are all the more critical in those areas.

Soon after the review meeting, PM Modi took to Twitter and reiterated the importance of the Testing-Tracking-Treatment strategy along with COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

Reviewed the COVID-19 and vaccination related situation across the country. Reiterated the importance of the five fold strategy of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and Vaccination as an effective way to fight the global pandemic. https://t.co/WjOtjfCXm3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2021

Maharashtra contributing to 57% of total cases

In the review meeting, it was highlighted that alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country with 10 states contributing to more than 91 per cent of cases and deaths due to COVID.

"Maharashtra has contributed 57 per cent of total cases in the country in the last 14 days and 47 per cent of deaths in the country during the same period. In Maharashtra, the total number of new cases per day has touched 47,913 which is more than double its earlier peak. Punjab has contributed 4.5 per cent of the total number of cases in the country in the last 14 days. However, it has contributed 16.3 per cent of the total number of death," PMO said in its statement.

"Similarly, though Chhattisgarh has contributed 4.3 per cent of total cases in the country over the last 14 days, its contribution in total death has exceeded 7 per cent during the same period. The 10 high burden States and UTs are contributing 91.4 per cent of total cases and 90.9 per cent of total deaths in the country," a statement by the PMO added.

On the vaccination front, it was suggested that daily analysis of performance should be shared with States and UTs as feedback for corrective actions. A brief presentation on the performance of the COVID-19 vaccination drive was also made wherein details of the coverage of vaccination in various groups, performance with respect to other countries and analysis of State’s performance was deliberated upon.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Chairperson (Empowered group on Vaccine Administration), Secretary Health, Secretary Pharmaceuticals, Secretary Biotechnology, Secretary AYUSH, DG ICMR, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India and Member NITI Aayog besides other officials.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.