PM Modi LIVE Address On Coronavirus: PM Appeals For 'Janta Curfew' On Sunday From 7AM-9PM

General News

PM Modi Live Address on Coronavirus amid India reporting its fourth death due to Coronavirus. India's cases tally stands at 189, currently.

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

PM Modi Live Address on Coronavirus amid India reporting its fourth death due to Coronavirus. India's cases tally stands at 189, currently.
CAIT honours Janta curfew call
8 hours ago | March 19, 2020 21:41

In response to the clarion call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for imposing self Janta Curfew on 22 March, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) appreciated the call of Prime Minister and the commercial markets across the Country will take part in Janta Curfew and 7 crore business establishments in the Country may down their shutters on 22 Match. A final decision to the call for nationwide market closure on 22 March will be taken tomorrow after having consultations with trade leaders of all States. 

PM Modi's nine pointers
9 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:58

1- Every India should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential.

2- Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only. 

3- Dutifully observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

4- At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janta Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff)

5- Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so.

6- Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

7- Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners. 

8- Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies.

9- Stay away from rumours.

PM Modi's full address to the nation
9 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:46

Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's full address to the nation on efforts taken by the government to combat the Coronavirus outbreak - 

 

Paresh Rawal hail PM's initiative
9 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:38

 

Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri applauds 'Janta curfew'
9 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:36

Yogeshwar Dutt hails PM Modi's speech

 

PM Modi advises against hoarding
9 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:34

He says,"I assure the countrymen that steps are being taken to enure there is no halt on supply milk, vegetables and other essential things. Dont hoard essential items. Just shop as you have been till today".

Urges common people to contribute towards the fight

He adds,"130 crore people have thought Corona as their own problem. I know that all of us will continue to play our role in the society."

Talking about upcoming Navratri celebration, he concludes his speech,"India marches ahead with all its might - that is my wish."

PM Modi urges to avoid unnecessary hospital visits
9 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:27

PM Modi says," I urge people to not visit the hospitals for routine checkups. If you think, it is quite necessary, call the doctors you know and discuss over on phone. I urge to postpone if you have any important surgery planned in the coming days," adding,"We have formed a COVID-19 Economic task force. this will see to it that all the steps taken are implemented." 

 WATCH Here : https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html

PM Salutes essential service people
9 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:24

"I urge all state Govts that they lead in following the Janata Curfew.I want another cooperation from you, many people are at work at hospitals, airports, govt employees, Mediapersons, Autos, trains. These poeple without caring for themselves are working for you people as 'protectors of the nation'," he says.

Announces 5 PM salute for all 'protectors of nation' 

"We should come out and thank these people on the Janata Curfew day. At 5PM we will be at our doors for 5mins and applaud there protectors," he adds.

 

PM Modi introduces Janta curfew
9 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:20

Reminscing war days during his chilhood, he says,"When it was a situation of war back when i was young, whole vilages used to be blacked out.  It used to hapen even if no war was to take place"

Introduces 'Janta curfew'

"I ask for another support from you - Janta curfew. This 22nd March, all people have to follow this curfew. 7AM to 9PM no one should be out of their home," he said.

Watch here live: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html

PM Modi: 'Individual is healthy, world is healthy'
9 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:15

PM Modi on social distancing

"We have to understand that when a person is fit, then the world is fit. Social distancing is quite effective. If you think, you are fine and nothing will happen to you and roam about in the markets then you are endangering your family. For the next few weeks, come out of your homes, only when it is really necessary," he says.

PM Modi gives two keys - Resolve & patience
10 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:12

He says, "Some countries took their tough decisions and isolated their people. People cooperated with their govt. Hence resolve and patience is key. We have to follow the advisories & guidelines issued by the Administration."

PM Modi says ' No vaccine till now'
10 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:08

PM Modi says,"I wish to ask some weeks from you. I want your time. In such a situation, people are bound to worry.  I urge you 130 crore people today".

He adds,"Science has not yet able to bring out a any medication or vaccine.  The most affected countries it is seen that after a few days, the pandemic has gripped the particular sharply".

PM Modi reminisces WW-1 & WW-2
10 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:04

PM Modi says, "When World War-1 and  World War-2 occured, so many countries did not suffer compared to what we are suffering from Corona today.  130 crore Indians have fought Corona."

PM Modi address begins
10 hours ago | March 19, 2020 20:01

 

PM Modi addresses the nation at 8 PM
11 hours ago | March 19, 2020 19:12

Amid the fourth death reported in India due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM. Amid several misinforming reports, government sources have confirmed to Republic TV  that the Prime Minister will not announce any lockdown measures. India's current tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 189 with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 49.

The Health Ministry has made key announcements amid Coronavirus spread:

  • No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020, for one week. Max travel time 20 hours is allowed for any aircraft.
  • State governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives /govt servants/medical professionals are advised to remain at home.
  • All children below 10 years advised to remain at home and avoid picnics
  • Ministry of Pharma & dept to take action against those charging exorbitant rates for masks, sanitisers, and logistics and also allow adequate supply to hospitals and people at large.
  • Metros, Railways, buses, and airplanes will consider a reduction in crowds and encourage alternate spacing
  • Youth and citizens are urged to volunteer regarding awareness on COVID 19
  • Concessional tickets except for patients, students, Divyangjan category suspended from March 20 midnight in view of COVID-19
  • On March 21, Air India to send Boeing 787 Dreamliner to Italy to bring back stranded Indian students & other Indians.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 189 with four deaths throughout the country. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries.  India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings.  - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

