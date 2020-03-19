PM Modi LIVE Address On Coronavirus: PM Appeals For 'Janta Curfew' On Sunday From 7AM-9PM

In response to the clarion call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for imposing self Janta Curfew on 22 March, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) appreciated the call of Prime Minister and the commercial markets across the Country will take part in Janta Curfew and 7 crore business establishments in the Country may down their shutters on 22 Match. A final decision to the call for nationwide market closure on 22 March will be taken tomorrow after having consultations with trade leaders of all States.
1- Every India should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential.
2- Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only.
3- Dutifully observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 from 7 AM to 9 PM.
4- At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janta Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff)
5- Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so.
6- Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.
7- Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners.
8- Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies.
9- Stay away from rumours.
Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's full address to the nation on efforts taken by the government to combat the Coronavirus outbreak -
My address to the nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/w3nMRwksxJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2020
Spoke with compassion care and concern ... spoke like a family member...Blessed to have such a leader @narendramodi— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 19, 2020
Let’s join hands with our PM @narendramodi and observe #JantaCurfew on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm IST. We need to exhibit utmost restraint as a nation #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/81ZhyOFZng— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 19, 2020
कुछ दिन में नवरात्रि का पर्व आ रहा है।— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) March 19, 2020
ये शक्ति उपासना का पर्व है।
भारत पूरी शक्ति के साथ आगे बढ़े, यही शुभकामना है।
मानव विजय हो
भारत विजय हो🙏
: PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona#CoronavirusOutbreakindia
He says,"I assure the countrymen that steps are being taken to enure there is no halt on supply milk, vegetables and other essential things. Dont hoard essential items. Just shop as you have been till today".
He adds,"130 crore people have thought Corona as their own problem. I know that all of us will continue to play our role in the society."
Talking about upcoming Navratri celebration, he concludes his speech,"India marches ahead with all its might - that is my wish."
PM Modi says," I urge people to not visit the hospitals for routine checkups. If you think, it is quite necessary, call the doctors you know and discuss over on phone. I urge to postpone if you have any important surgery planned in the coming days," adding,"We have formed a COVID-19 Economic task force. this will see to it that all the steps taken are implemented."
WATCH Here : https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html
"I urge all state Govts that they lead in following the Janata Curfew.I want another cooperation from you, many people are at work at hospitals, airports, govt employees, Mediapersons, Autos, trains. These poeple without caring for themselves are working for you people as 'protectors of the nation'," he says.
"We should come out and thank these people on the Janata Curfew day. At 5PM we will be at our doors for 5mins and applaud there protectors," he adds.
Reminscing war days during his chilhood, he says,"When it was a situation of war back when i was young, whole vilages used to be blacked out. It used to hapen even if no war was to take place"
"I ask for another support from you - Janta curfew. This 22nd March, all people have to follow this curfew. 7AM to 9PM no one should be out of their home," he said.
Watch here live: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html
"We have to understand that when a person is fit, then the world is fit. Social distancing is quite effective. If you think, you are fine and nothing will happen to you and roam about in the markets then you are endangering your family. For the next few weeks, come out of your homes, only when it is really necessary," he says.
He says, "Some countries took their tough decisions and isolated their people. People cooperated with their govt. Hence resolve and patience is key. We have to follow the advisories & guidelines issued by the Administration."
PM Modi says,"I wish to ask some weeks from you. I want your time. In such a situation, people are bound to worry. I urge you 130 crore people today".
He adds,"Science has not yet able to bring out a any medication or vaccine. The most affected countries it is seen that after a few days, the pandemic has gripped the particular sharply".
PM Modi says, "When World War-1 and World War-2 occured, so many countries did not suffer compared to what we are suffering from Corona today. 130 crore Indians have fought Corona."
Amid the fourth death reported in India due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM. Amid several misinforming reports, government sources have confirmed to Republic TV that the Prime Minister will not announce any lockdown measures. India's current tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 189 with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 49.
As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has risen upto 189 with four deaths throughout the country. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Delhi, Kerala, Jammu - Kashmir declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. - visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE