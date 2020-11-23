PM Modi Says Aatmanirbhar Bharat Will Be 'strong Pillar' Of Resilient Post-COVID World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 22, while addressing the G20 Summit emphasised that Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be a strong pillar of a resilient post-COVID world and international production sharing. Prime minister, who appeared at the G20 Riyadh Summit via a video link, asserted India's role in global supply chain and said his flagship Aatmanirbhar programme will play a vital role in the post-COVID-19 world.

"Was honoured to address G20 partners again on the 2nd day of the Virtual Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia. Reiterated the importance of reforms in multilateral organizations to ensure better global governance for faster post-COVID recovery," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Highlighted India’s efforts for inclusive development, especially women, through a participatory approach.



Emphasized that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be a strong pillar of a resilient post-COVID world economy and Global Value Chains. #G20RiyadhSummit — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2020

'India exceeding Paris climate agreement goals'

PM Modi also underscored the importance of fighting climate change at a time when countries are battling a global health pandemic and saving their citizens and economies from the effect of it. The prime minister said climate change must be fought in an "integrated, comprehensive, and holistic" way.

PM Modi further highlighted India's efforts in adopting low-carbon and climate-resilient development practises, which he said was inspired by the nation's traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment. The Prime Minister said India has taken concrete action in many ways to meet targets of Paris climate agreement, such as making LED lights popular, which he claimed saves 38 million tons of CO2 emissions every year.

PM Modi also mentioned the smoke-free kitchens provided to over 80 million households through Ujwala yojana and efforts towards eliminating single-use plastic. He said forest cover in India is increasing at a rapid pace and lion and tiger population have also seen a rise in the past decade. PM Modi declared that India will meet the goal of 175 GW of renewable energy well before the target of 2022 and promised to produce 450 GW carbon-free electricity by 2030.

