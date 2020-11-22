PM Modi Talks Of Climate Change At G20 Summit: 'India Exceeding Paris Agreement Targets'

While addressing the G20 summit on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is focussed on saving the citizens of the country and the economy from the effects of the global pandemic. While doing so, the prime minister also mentioned that it is equally important to focus on fighting climate change. PM Modi also asserted that "climate change must not be fought in silos but with an integrated comprehensive and holistic way". He also affirmed that with his government at the Centre, India has adopted low carbon and climate-resilient development practices.

"I am glad to share that India is not only meeting the Paris Agreement targets but also exceeding them. India has taken concrete action in many areas. We have made LED light popular, which saves 38 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. Smoke-free kitchens have been provided to 80 million households through our Ujwala scheme, this is among the largest clean energy drives globally," PM Modi said.

'Restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030'

The prime minister also brought the forum's attention to India's initiative to end the use of single-use plastic. He also spoke about the country's growing forest cover while adding that India aims to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

"We will meet our goal of 175 gigawatts of renewable energy well before the target of 2022. Now we are taking a big step ahead by seeking to achieve 450 gigawatts by 2030," PM Modi said adding that the International Solar Alliance (ISA) initiated by India is among the fastest-growing international organisations with 88 signatories.

"We plan to mobilise billions of dollars, thousands of stakeholders and promote research and development in renewable energy. The ISA will contribute to reducing carbon footprints," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure has also seen 18 countries including nine from G20 and four international organisations joining the coalition. The prime minister also said that this is the best time for further increasing research and innovation in new and sustainable technologies.

"We should do so with a spirit of cooperation and collaboration. The entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of finance and technology to the developing countries," he said.

"For humanity to prosper, every single individual must prosper. Rather than seeing labour as a factor of production alone, the focus must be on the human dignity of every worker. Such an approach would be the best guarantee for safeguarding our planet," PM Modi said while concluding his address.

