PM Modi Says 'India Honored' As WHO Establishes Center For Traditional Medicine In Gujarat

PM Modi also said that traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally and India is honoured to be the centre for the practice

Bhavyata Kagrana
Reacting to the World Health Organization's (WHO) post on WHO establishing Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that this 'will go a long way'. PM Modi also assured that 'this Centre will contribute towards making a healthier planet and leveraging our rich traditional practices for global good.' WHO and India on Friday agreed to establish the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, to maximize the potential of traditional medicines through modern science and technology at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

"Traditional medicines and wellness practices from India are very popular globally," wrote PM Modi:

The Prime Minister also highlighted that 'India is honoured to be home to a state-of-the-art WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.'

India signs 'Host Country Agreement' with WHO

The Ministry of Ayush on Friday, March 25, signed the Host Country Agreement with the World Health Organization for establishing WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat. 

WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine

The global knowledge centre for traditional medicine is supported by an investment of $250 million from the Government of India, wrote WHO in an official statement. With an aim to harness the potential of traditional medicine from across the world through modern science and technology, this mission has been undertaken to improve the health of people and the planet. 

"For many millions of people around the world, traditional medicine is the first port of call to treat many diseases," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"Ensuring all people have access to safe and effective treatment is an essential part of WHO’s mission, and this new center will help to harness the power of science to strengthen the evidence base for traditional medicine. I’m grateful to the Government of India for its support, and we look forward to making it a success," the WHO Director-General added.

As explained by WHO, the term 'traditional medicine' means the total sum of the knowledge, skills and practices indigenous and different cultures have used over time to maintain health and prevent, diagnose and treat physical and mental illness. Its reach encompasses ancient practices such as acupuncture, ayurvedic medicine and herbal mixtures as well as modern medicines.

