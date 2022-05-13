PM Modi Says Senior Leader Told Him 'being PM Twice Is Enough'; 'No, My Dream Is...'

Making an indirect hint towards being ready for another term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled a senior opposition leader's statements who had reportedly stated that Modi has achieved enough by becoming the Prime Minister twice. Addressing the Utkarsh Samaroh in Gujarat's Bharuch, Prime Minister Modi said that he has no intentions of slowing down just now.

"One day, a senior leader met me. He regularly opposes us politically, but I respect him. He was not happy over some issues so he had come to meet me. He said that the country has made you Prime Minister twice so what more do you want now. He was of the opinion that if one becomes PM twice, then he has achieved everything," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that his dream is saturation and he will not stop until there is 100% saturation of welfare schemes. "They don't know that Modi is made up of a different mettle. The land of Gujarat has made him. That's why I do not believe in taking it easy like whatever has happened has happened and now I should rest. No. My dream is saturation, 100% coverage of the welfare schemes", he said.

Many welfare schemes have achieved 100% saturation: PM Modi

Also, recalling the time when he was first elected as the Prime Minister of India, he said that the country was almost 100 miles away from development as they were all denied the same and added that with the efforts of the BJP-led Central government many schemes have achieved 100% saturation. PM Modi also went on to note the development brought in by the BJP-led government in India stating that crores of people have been covered under various welfare schemes including health insurance, accident insurance, and pension schemes, among others.

On the other hand, PM Modi's indirect dig at the senior opposition leader's remarks came just a month after the NCP chief Sharad Pawar met the Prime Minister in Delhi and further raised the issue of the Central agencies' action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and the family members of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

(Image: PTI)