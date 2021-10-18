PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport In Uttar Pradesh On October 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on October 20, 2021, in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia among others. The upcoming international airport, which has received approval from the Union Cabinet, will be made operational by this week itself. In a bid to facilitate the requirements of International Buddhist pilgrims in the country, the airport will ease a cumbersome air travel

The inaugural flight will land at the airport from Sri Lanka's Colombo city carrying 125 dignitaries and Buddhist Monks, highlighting the convenience to Buddhists worldwide to pay a visit to the Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Lord Buddha.

PM Modi will address a programme at the Buddhist site at Mahaparinirvana stupa and temple after the inauguration of the international airport which Sri Lankan Buddhist Monks and ministers of the island nation. The tourism department is organising a tourism promotional event at Kushinagar wherein key travel agents and tour operators handling Buddhist Circuit will participate.

As per the UP government, the upcoming airport is estimated to increase tourist inflow by 20 per cent and create potential employment opportunities for the locals. The Airport Authority of India has developed the plan for Kushinagar International Airport and the terminal building which is sprawled across 3,600 sqm has been erected at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore in view of the demand of international and domestic visitors and pilgrimage. Nearly 300 passengers during peak hours can be present at the new terminal in Kushinagar which is an International Buddist Pilgrimage Centre, where Lord Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana (nirvana after death). The area is also the centre point of the Buddhist circuit with pilgrimage sites at Sarnath, Gaya and Lumbini.

By enhancing the development of a Buddhist theme-based circuit, the airport will cut short the journey of Lumbini, Bodhgaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Rajgir, Sankisa and Vaishali circuit. Direct air routes with South Asian countries will make it easier for tourists coming from Sri Lanka, Japa, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore etc to reach the rich heritage. The airport will give a boost to the economic development of the state and region by throwing a multiplier effect on the hotel industry, tourism agencies, local industry and products, eateries etc.

(With inputs from ANI)