PM Modi Slams Oppn Over Saryu Canal Project; 'Work Not Done In 40 Yrs Completed In 4 Yrs'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to inaugurate the age-old Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, he has also grasped the opportunity to attack the opposition in UP ahead of the 2022 assembly polls for their inability to complete the decades-old development project.

PM Modi took to his Twitter on Friday to inform about the Saryu Nahar National Project, which was close to the former BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. PM Modi said that the development of the national project was done in tune with the BJP government’s commitment to benefit farmers by using the natural water bodies and to complete the pending projects.

Work not done in 4 decades, was completed in 4 years during BJP govt: PM Modi

“The swift work on the Saryu Nahar National Project during the last four years is in line with our Government’s commitment to complete long-pending projects and also harness our water resources for the benefit of our farmers and to further ‘Ease of Living,” he wrote in a tweet.

Further, he added that the BJP government led by CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh was able to finish the project that was left incomplete for four decades, since its inception in 1987, within four years of their regime.



“You would be shocked to know that work on the Saryu Nahar National Project began in 1978 but for decades, the project was never completed. Costs increased and so did people’s woes. A project that was incomplete for four decades has been finished in four years,” PM added in another tweet while hitting out at the previous UP governments led by SP & BSP.

In a separate Tweet, PM Modi informed that this project ‘will solve irrigation related problems in Eastern UP and help our hard-working farmers.’

I would be in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, 11th December for a very special programme- inauguration of the Saryu Nahar National Project. This project will solve irrigation related problems in Eastern UP and help our hardworking farmers. https://t.co/FiEaGt1qDl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Saryu Canal project worth Rs 9,800 crore in Balrampur tomorrow (Dec 11) and he will also address local people there. Balrampur was a stronghold of the late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM

Modi is likely to invoke the memory of Vajpayee, during his address.

PM Modi likely to mention Vajpayee at ex-Prime Minister's stronghold

Vajpayee, who was the first BJP Prime Minister, had started his parliamentary journey from Balrampur. Sukhdev Prasad, a former MLA and colleague of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit as a "wonderful fortune for us."

Prasad reflected on his time with the late Prime Minister Vajpayee, and said, "Because irrigation was a key issue, Atalji used to be concerned with farmer's difficulties. Thousands of farmers will now benefit from the Saryu Canal project."

"The place where the prime minister will hold a public meeting on Saturday is called 'Ikhatar ka ilaka', which was considered as the citadel of Atal ji. He often used to sit for hours in this area," Prasad said to PTI

