Last Updated:

PM Modi Speaks To Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi; Thanks UAE For Support During COVID Pandemic

PM Modi's telephonic discussion with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan positively assessed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
PM Modi

AP/ANI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. PM Modi, during the phone call, appreciated and acknowledged the United Arab Emirates' support to the Indian community during the COVID pandemic. PM Modi also conveyed best wishes to his counterpart for Dubai Expo-2020 scheduled to be held in Dubai from October 1. 

What did the two leaders discuss?

PM Modi's telephonic discussion with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan positively assessed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas under the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

The discussion revolved around regional issues of common concern for both nations. Both PM Modi and his counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed that there was no place for terrorism and extremism in the world. The leaders stressed the importance of the international community standing together against such forces.

READ | India against use of chemical weapons, opens dialogue on eradication of WMD at UNSC

UAE diplomats hold talks with the Taliban over new government formation

Top leaders of the United Arab Emirates reached Kabul on Friday to meet top Talibani leaders. This was also the first international flight that landed at Kabul airport after the exit of the United States from war-torn Afghanistan. Incidentally, ex-Afghan President Asraf Ghani had taken refuge in Abu Dhabi, UAE's capital, after Tajikistan had denied permission for his plane to land there.

READ | PM Modi hails India-Russia energy partnership, says 'can bring stability to global market'

UAE, on the request of the United States of America (USA), has agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals for a span of 10 days before they move to another country. Moreover, UAE has been a part of the peace talks in Doha along with the US, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. Meanwhile, international reports claimed that Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead the new Afghan government set to be announced soon.

READ | IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar shows off perfect yorkers ahead of second leg in UAE | Watch

Image Credits - ANI/AP

READ | UAE leaders arrive in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban as Baradar gears to lead new govt
Tags: PM Modi, Indian, UAE
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND