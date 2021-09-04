PM Modi Speaks To Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi; Thanks UAE For Support During COVID Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday. PM Modi, during the phone call, appreciated and acknowledged the United Arab Emirates' support to the Indian community during the COVID pandemic. PM Modi also conveyed best wishes to his counterpart for Dubai Expo-2020 scheduled to be held in Dubai from October 1.

Had a very useful telecon with His Highness @MohamedBinZayed. Reviewed progress in our comprehensive strategic partnership and discussed recent regional developments. Appreciated UAE’s support to Indian community during Covid-19 and conveyed my best wishes for Dubai Expo. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

What did the two leaders discuss?

PM Modi's telephonic discussion with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan positively assessed the continued progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas under the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

The discussion revolved around regional issues of common concern for both nations. Both PM Modi and his counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed that there was no place for terrorism and extremism in the world. The leaders stressed the importance of the international community standing together against such forces.

UAE diplomats hold talks with the Taliban over new government formation

Top leaders of the United Arab Emirates reached Kabul on Friday to meet top Talibani leaders. This was also the first international flight that landed at Kabul airport after the exit of the United States from war-torn Afghanistan. Incidentally, ex-Afghan President Asraf Ghani had taken refuge in Abu Dhabi, UAE's capital, after Tajikistan had denied permission for his plane to land there.

UAE, on the request of the United States of America (USA), has agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals for a span of 10 days before they move to another country. Moreover, UAE has been a part of the peace talks in Doha along with the US, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. Meanwhile, international reports claimed that Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead the new Afghan government set to be announced soon.

