PM Modi Speaks To Joe Biden On COVID-19 Situation; US 'determined' To Support India

In a big development, PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday night amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes a day after the US lifted the embargo on the export of raw materials required by the Serum Institute of India for the production of COVISHIELD. Writing on Twitter, PM Modi revealed that they spoke about the novel coronavirus situation in both countries. Conveying solidarity with India, Biden affirmed that the US would quickly deploy therapeutics, ventilators besides identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for COVISHIELD production.

Thanking the US President for the offer of assistance to India, the PM underscored the need to ensure smooth and open supply chains of raw materials and inputs required for the manufacture of vaccines, medicines, and therapeutics related to COVID-19. Moreover, he weighed in on India's commitment to contain the COVID-19 pandemic globally through Vaccine Maitri, its participation in COVAX, and the Quad Vaccine Initiatives. Earlier in the day, 318 oxygen concentrators from the US arrived at the Delhi Airport.

The MEA added, "Both leaders underlined the potential of the India-US partnership in vaccine development and supply to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and directed their respective officials to maintain close coordination and cooperation in their efforts in this domain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also informed President Biden about India's initiative at the WTO for a relaxation in the norms of the Agreement on TRIPS to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries. The two leaders agreed to remain in regular touch."

Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

US assures support to India

On April 25, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and expressed "deep sympathy" for the people following the spike in COVID-19 cases. Recalling that India had sent assistance to the US when its hospitals were strained early during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan stated that his country is determined to help India. Apart from promising to make available the raw materials for COVISHIELD production, he added that therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and PPE shall be immediately sent to India.

Moreover, he mentioned that the US Development Finance Corporation is funding manufacturing capability for Biological E Ltd so that it can produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2022. Additionally, an expert team of public health advisors from the Center for Disease Control would work in close collaboration with the US Embassy, the Ministry of Health and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff. The NSAs agreed that both countries will continue to remain in touch.