PM Modi Speaks To Maharashtra CM; Discusses Heavy Rainfall And Flood Situation In State

In view of heavy rains and floods in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray and discussed the situation. PM Modi has assured all kinds of possible support to the state from the central government. Earlier, Maharashtra CM also took stock of the preparedness of various government agencies to deal with the heavy monsoon spell in the rain-battered state. The financial capital witnessed continuous rainfall since early Monday morning, and the city got flooded within a few hours. On Sunday, the city received nearly 235 mm of rain in just a few hours after a thunderstorm.

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, discusses the situation in parts of the state in wake of heavy rainfall & flooding



"Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," the PM tweets

Heavy rainfall flooded the parts of Mumbai

On July 20, due to heavy rainfall, 400 vehicles were stuck in a basement parking lot in Kandivali that came under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The water had started to accumulate inside the basement parking since Saturday night and heavy rain lashed the city over the weekend. According to reports, three huge water pumps have been installed to remove water from the basement by the BMC and the fire brigade. The locals have blamed the BMC for the damages that occurred to their vehicles and have said that despite paying the parking fees and maintenance charges, the BMC was unable to detect issues within the complex and did nothing to avoid the situation. Many of the vehicles were beyond repair due to the incident and people were asking the municipality to pay for their damages.

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai city yesterday several cars, auto-rickshaws were stuck in the BMC underground parking lot in Kandivali.

On July 18, 21 dead bodies had been recovered after the walls collapsed in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide. On the same day, a residential building had collapsed in Vikhroli. As per ANI reports, a ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday and 10 people died.

As of July 19, after a brief spell of reduced intensity, rains have picked up momentum again, leading to water-logging at some places and disrupting local train services. Central Railway said that due to waterlogging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on the main line were suspended between CSMT and Thane.

